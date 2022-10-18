When Morgan approached West about taking over the role of Charles from Josh O'Connor, who played the part in seasons 3 and 4, the actor did have some thoughts — most of them negative. "I said, 'You've got the wrong guy, I don't look anything like him,'" West recalls. But there was another reason the actor demurred: "I was very conscious of Josh's amazing performance, and his amazing success, and thought it was a bit of a hiding to nothing to try to follow that." So what made West change his mind? "I thought about it for several weeks, and it was one of those things you can't really get out of your head. [I] realized that you've got to give it a go because you'll regret it if you don't. He's a fascinating man, Charles, and it's a fascinating life, and a fascinating role. I mean, apart from anything else, it's a huge show, and I loved the first four seasons. I realized that I could very happily live with this character for two years."