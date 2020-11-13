The Crown stars hit the season 4 premiere red carpet (in their own homes)

The Crown type TV Show network Netflix genre Historical

In November of last year, the stars of The Crown traveled from the U.K. to Hollywood to launch season 3 of Netflix's royal family drama. Twelve months on, thanks to the pandemic, things were a little different for the event heralding season 4 on Thursday night.

A virtual premiere screening of two episodes was followed by a video in which creator Peter Morgan and the show's current cast — including Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O'Connor, Emerald Fennell and Emma Corrin — discussed their experiences making the show. But did the remote nature of the occasion prevent the cast from hitting the red carpet? It did not! Bonham Carter, Colman, O'Connor, Corrin, Fennell, and Anderson all posed for photographs at their respective homes, and on their individual carpets, with the results later posted to Instagram. Bonham Carter even persuaded a pair of pooches to appear with her.

"If one cannot go to the premiere, the premiere must go to you," declared the accompanying message on The Crown Instagram account. Many members of the real royal family would doubtless agree with the sentiment.

All 10 episodes of The Crown season 4 drop on Netflix this Sunday.

Scroll through the Instagram post below to see those "red carpet" photos.

