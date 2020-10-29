The Crown trailer spotlights Emma Corrin's Princess Diana, Gillian Anderson's Margaret Thatcher
Season 4 of Netflix's drama about the British royal family premieres Nov. 15.
The upcoming fourth season of Netflix's British royal family drama The Crown features two new major historical figures: Diana Spencer, played by Emma Corrin, and Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson. And both get ample screen time in the latest trailer.
"It is one of those roles that, if you're asked to do Thatcher in The Crown, you'd be really dumb not to say yes," Anderson recently told EW of her decision to portray the former British prime minister. "I think I would have really regretted it had I done that, and somebody else taken it and done a good job. So I kind of felt that it was a welcome challenge. Yes, [it was] daunting in the sense that… a lot of people have very strong opinions about her, and will have a lot of opinions no doubt about how she's portrayed and how I've played her. That, at the end of the day, is par for the course."
Season 4 opens with the 1970s drawing to a close and Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) and her family preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. The cast also includes Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, and Erin Doherty as Princess Anne.
The Crown season 4 premieres Nov. 15 on Netflix. Watch that new trailer above.
Related links:
Episode Recaps
The Crown
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|creator
|
|network
|
|stream service
Comments