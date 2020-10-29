The Crown trailer spotlights Emma Corrin's Princess Diana, Gillian Anderson's Margaret Thatcher

"It is one of those roles that, if you're asked to do Thatcher in The Crown, you'd be really dumb not to say yes," Anderson recently told EW of her decision to portray the former British prime minister. "I think I would have really regretted it had I done that, and somebody else taken it and done a good job. So I kind of felt that it was a welcome challenge. Yes, [it was] daunting in the sense that… a lot of people have very strong opinions about her, and will have a lot of opinions no doubt about how she's portrayed and how I've played her. That, at the end of the day, is par for the course."