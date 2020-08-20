The Crown season 4 premiere date, first footage revealed

The Crown type TV Show network Netflix genre Historical

Netflix announced Thursday that season 4 of The Crown will be available to watch on Nov. 15, along with revealing the first footage from the new slate of episodes.

Like the previous season, it will star Oscar-winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as the Earl of Snowden, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother. New cast members include Emma Corrin as Princess Diana — who can be glimpsed in the footage above — and Gillian Anderson, who portrays Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. It is expected that season 4 will cover the late '70s and early '80s.

"It’s interesting because, series 3, for me, was like doing a historical piece," Colman told EW last year, after work had begun on season 4. "Now, it feels less like that and more, I remember that! I remember that voice! I remember that moment! And it feels quite different. We had our read through and to hear the voices of Margaret Thatcher and all of that, it’s quite fun."

