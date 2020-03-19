The Crown season 4 completes filming early during coronavirus pandemic

Image zoom Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

The Crown type TV Show network Netflix genre Historical

Some good news for fans of Netflix's The Crown.

Season 4 has completed filming despite production running into the coronavirus pandemic, EW has confirmed.

While many shows have been forced to shut down in recent weeks, the U.K.-based production was near the end of shooting its upcoming season when the outbreak started shutting down shows. The production jammed to finish up and has wrapped a few days early. So the new season will likely air later this year with Olivia Colman reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth II. The new season also stars Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip), Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret), Erin Doherty (Princess Anne), Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles), and newcomer to the show Emma Corrin (Princess Diana).

Other Netflix shows, such as The Witcher, were halted in the middle of production, a move that will almost certainly delay their planned return.

In case you're wondering how the pandemic impacts shows currently on the air, here's a rundown of which shows will have their season finales impacted by the shutdowns, while here's a list of all the various entertainment productions shut down.

Related content: