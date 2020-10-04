The Crown releases first look at Princess Diana's wedding dress

It is 39 years since Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer at St. Paul's Cathedral in London in what seemed to be the culmination of a fairytale romance. Subsequent events and revelations would obviously cast a shadow over the event but people remain fascinated by that particular royal relationship. Now, Netflix has further teased its depiction of the Charles and Di story in the upcoming fourth season of The Crown by releasing on Twitter an image of actress Emma Corrin wearing a version of Diana's wedding dress, which was originally designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

According to the note which accompanied the photograph, "Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin." Roberts won an Emmy for her work on The Crown season 3 episode "Crie De Coeur."

Returning cast members of The Crown include Oscar-winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother. Gillian Anderson joins the show to play Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The season will cover the late '70s and '80s.

"It’s interesting because, series 3, for me, was like doing a historical piece," Colman told EW last year, after work had begun on season 4. "Now, it feels less like that and more, I remember that! I remember that voice! I remember that moment! And it feels quite different. We had our read through and to hear the voices of Margaret Thatcher and all of that, it’s quite fun."

See that image of Corrin as Princess Diana below.