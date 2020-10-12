The Crown star Emma Corrin says wearing Diana's wedding dress was 'as incredible as you could imagine'

Last week, Netflix released a photograph of actress Emma Corrin in a replica of Princess Diana's wedding dress from the upcoming season 4 of The Crown. So, what was it actually like for the actress to wear such an iconic piece of royal fashion?

"It was as incredible as you could imagine," Corrin tells EW. "It was wonderful. I actually really enjoyed the fittings for the dress. I’m really terrible at fittings, I’m the biggest fidget in the world. I think the whole sewing-tailor team hated me. But I found it fascinating because they literally had to build the wedding dress around me and it took ages. It was a very interesting process. It makes you feel incredibly ‘at one’ with the thing you’re wearing when you’re kind of sewn into it inch by inch. Yeah, it was an amazing moment."

In the years following her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, Diana would become a fashion icon. But the young Diana's grasp on style was more tenuous, and Corrin's wardrobe on the show will reflect that during her early onscreen appearances.

"That was something I loved about it," says the actress. "Basically, I loved young Diana. You can’t understand old Diana — older Diana — properly without understanding a 19-year-old living with her flatmates, going on her first date with Charles. You need to understand the trajectory that she underwent. But her style was awful. That second time she meets Charles, when she’s in those yellow dungarees, I just wanted to cry. I was like, are you joking? Awful. And those sweater vests. It really shows that fashion is something that grows with you. I've certainly found that. If I look back at pictures of me when I was younger, oh my god. Nightmare!"

Season 4 of The Crown premieres Nov. 15 on Netflix. See that image of Corrin in Diana's wedding dress below.

