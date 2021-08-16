Emma Corrin performs Phantom of the Opera song in never-before-seen clip from The Crown

The Crown Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Towards the end of The Crown season 4, Emma Corrin's Princess Diana gifts Josh O'Connor's Prince Charles a video of herself performing "All I Ask of You" from the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Phantom of the Opera as an anniversary present in an attempt to help mend their deteriorating marriage. "I love to perform, it's how I can best express myself," says Corrin. "And how I can show what I really feel."

On the show, Charles is unimpressed by the gift. "It was monstrous," he later complains to his sister Anne, played by Erin Doherty. "Awful...I didn't know where to look. The chap playing the Phantom at least had a mask to hide behind. Honestly, there's nothing more exhausting than putting on a kind face. I never realized how much scaffolding a smile required."

Harsh words! And now you can judge just how harsh. In the episode, Corrin's performance is barely seen, but Netflix has now released a deleted clip of Diana watching herself sing the tune in full.

See that new clip from The Crown below. We hope you like it more than you-know-who.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: