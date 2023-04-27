Prince William and Kate Middleton meet cute in first-look images from The Crown season 6

In 2001, Prince Willam began his studies at Scotland's St. Andrews University, where he earned a Master of Arts degree in geography (hey, it's useful to know the location of all the countries your family rules) and also won the heart of fellow student Kate Middleton. The early days of the pair's romance will be dramatized in the upcoming sixth season of Netflix's The Crown, with Ed McVey playing William and Meg Bellamy portraying Kate. Today, Netflix released a trio of first-look photographs of the performers, as well as a behind-the-scenes image of McVey and Bellamy in front of a cafe in St. Andrews.

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as Prince William and Kate Middleton on season 6 of 'The Crown' Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as Prince William and Kate Middleton on season 6 of 'The Crown' | Credit: Netflix

The Crown Season 6 Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy | Credit: Netflix

The casting of the actors as the royal couple was announced in September of last year at the same time as that of Rufus Kampa, who will play a younger version of William on the show. Kampa will play William from the age of 15, and his episodes will detail how the royal family dealt with the 1997 death of Williams' mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. McVey will step in as William during his late teenage years and into his 20s. The Crown will mark all three actors' professional screen debuts. Kampa and Bellamy were both discovered from self-submitted audition tapes following a casting call on social media.

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton on 'The Crown' Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton on 'The Crown' | Credit: Netflix

The sixth and final season of The Crown also stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

The Crown Season 6 Credit: Netflix

The Crown season 6 will premiere on Netflix later this year. See those first look images above.

