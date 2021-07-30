Netflix releases first image of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

The real-life British royal family have kept headline-writers busy over the last few months. Now it's the turn of their alter-egos on the small screen to step back into the spotlight.

On Friday, Netflix released the first image of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in season 5 of The Crown. Staunton is taking over the role from Olivia Colman who herself replaced Claire Foy. The actress is joined on the show by Jonathan Pryce, who is playing Prince Philip; Elizabeth Debicki, who is portraying Princess Diana; and Dominic West who has been cast as Prince Charles. Season 5 will also star Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

The Crown- Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II Imelda Staunton in 'The Crown.' | Credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix

Staunton's previous credits include the 2005 film Vera Drake and the Harry Potter franchise, in which she played Dolores Umbridge. The actress also appears in the Apple TV+ sitcom Trying alongside Ralph Spall and Esther Smith, who recently joked to EW that Staunton had put on airs and graces since being cast on The Crown. "Yeah, she sits on a throne and insists we have to bow to her," said Smith. "It's very strange, but we do it."

Earlier this month, The Crown was nominated for 24 Emmys including a nomination in the category of Outstanding Drama Series.

See the photograph of Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II above.