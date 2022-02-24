The stolen items have an estimated value of $200,000.

Thieves have stolen more than 200 antique props from the set of The Crown, Netflix's show about the British royal family. Antiques Trade Gazette first reported that items were taken from a lorry park in Mexborough, near Rotherham in the British country of South Yorkshire, over the weekend while filming was taking place nearby. The theft was reported to South Yorkshire police and there is hope that some of the props can be recovered.

The Crown- Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in 'The Crown.' | Credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix

The stolen items include a replica of the 1897 Imperial Coronation coach egg by Fabergé, twelve sets of silver candelabra and seven gold candelabra, a clock face of a William IV grandfather clock, and a ten-piece silver dressing table set. The stolen items have an estimated value of $200,000.

"The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale," The Crown set decorator Alison Harvey told the Gazette. "However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry."

"We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely." a Netflix spokesperson told EW in a statement. "Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up."

The upcoming fifth season of The Crown will star Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

