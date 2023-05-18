Final season of The Crown to stream this fall

Netflix has announced the premiere window for the final episodes of its British royal family show.

Netflix has announced that the sixth and final season of The Crown will launch this fall. The new episodes will cover the 1997 death of Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, and the beginning of the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton, who met when both were students at Scotland's St. Andrews University. Netflix announced last September that Rufus Kampa will play William from the age of 15, while Ed McVey will portray him during his late teenage years into his 20s. Meg Bellamy has been cast as Kate.

The show's cast also includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II; Dominic West as the Prince of Wales (the future Charles III); Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh; and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton and Ed McVey as Prince William Meg Bellamy, Ed McVey | Credit: Justin Downing/Netflix

Asked by EW last year about concerns surrounding the way in which the Peter Morgan-created show would treat Diana's death, Debicki replied, "I'll say that Peter and the entire crew of this job do their utmost to really handle everything with such sensitivity and truth and complexity, as do actors. The amount of research and care and conversations and dialogue that happen over, from a viewer's perspective, something probably that you would never ever notice is just immense. From that very first meeting [with] Peter, I knew that I'd entered into this space where this was taken seriously [in] a deeply caring way. So that's my experience of the show."

