How Cher helped Emma Corrin through Princess Diana dance scene on The Crown

Season 4 of the British royal family drama is now available to watch on Netflix.

Drama

In the third episode of the new season of The Crown, a depressed and frustrated Diana Spencer, effectively abandoned by her fiancé Prince Charles, lets loose during ballet practice with some freeform choreography to the soundtrack of "Song For Guy" by Elton John.

Emma Corrin, who plays Diana on the show opposite the Charles-portraying Josh O'Connor, remembers the sequence as the most memorable she shot during her time on the Netflix drama. The actress also reveals she was listening to a song by a different pop star while she danced.

"They very much wanted to choreograph that sequence and I really asked them not to," says Corrin. "I said, 'Please, can I just dance, can you just set up a massive speaker and can I choose the song? You don’t have to use the song, but I really want to get into the space of her feeling it.' I felt like I couldn’t do that if it was at all choreographed. So, I actually am dancing to Cher, 'Believe,' which they put on and I just moved. And it was a wonderful moment. It was very freeing."

Corrin actually dances quite a lot in the course of the season. Does she have a background as a hoofer?

"I really don’t," she says. "I started from scratch. It’s been a joke my entire life, because I’m quite limby, I’m very uncoordinated. Everyone finds it hysterical that I’ve started dancing."

Season 4 of The Crown costars Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, and Gillian Anderson, among others. The season is now available to watch on Netflix.

