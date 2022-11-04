The Crown star Dominic West says he only looks like Prince Charles 'from behind'

This may sound a bit cheeky.

When EW spoke recently spoke with Dominic West about playing Prince Charles for our recent cover story about the fifth season of The Crown the actor revealed that he almost turned down the role, partly because he didn't resemble the now King Charles III.

"I said, 'You've got the wrong guy, I don't look anything like him,'" West recalled.

In a just-released video, however, the actor does admit that there is a similarity between himself and the royal family member if you happen to be looking from a certain angle.

Dominic West in The Crown; King Charles III Dominic West and King Charles III | Credit: Keith Bernstein/Netflix; Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"I was slightly in despair, you know, how was I going to get the physicality of this guy," says the actor, "because the only time I really look like Charles, is from behind, because the hair is just perfect."

Season 5 of The Crown focuses on the disintegration of the marriage between and Prince Charles and Princess Diana. In another video, Elizabeth Debicki talks about her portrayal of the late royal in the wake of the princess' separation from Charles.

"One of the sort of themes that we explore a lot is the isolation that she experiences as a result of the marriage breaking down and how she becomes more removed from the rest of the royal family," says the actress. "At the same time, her children are growing up, so they become more independent of her. She becomes a more and more solitary figure and that of course encourages her to grow other pieces of her life and attempt to sort of recoup control of the ones that feel like they're spiraling."

The Crown season 5 premieres Nov. 9 on Netflix.

Watch those two videos below.

