The Crown reveals who will play Prince William and Kate Middleton in season 6
- TV Show
The Crown has cast two actors to play the young Prince William and the actress who will portray William's future wife Kate Middleton in season 6 of the Netflix drama about the British royal family.
Rufus Kampa will play William from the age of 15, while Ed McVey will portray him during his late teenage years into his 20s.
Kampa's episodes will detail how the royal family dealt with the 1997 death of Williams' mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. McVey will portray William as he courts Bellamy's Kate after the pair meet in 2001 while studying at Scotland's University of St Andrews.
Kampa made his professional West End stage debut in June 2019, playing the lead role of Adrian in Sue Townsend's The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole 13 3/4 – The Musical. McVey has appeared on stage at the Old Vic and at Hammersmith Riverside Studios.
The Crown will mark all three actors' professional screen debuts. Kampa and Bellamy were both discovered from self-submitted audition tapes following a casting call on social media.
Season 5 of The Crown will premiere on Netflix in November, with Imelda Staunton taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman. The cast also includes Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as the Prince of Wales, Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Episode Recaps
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|creator
|network
|stream service
Comments