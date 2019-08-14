See the new cast of The Crown in exclusive photos from EW's cover shoot  

God Save the Queen
The Crown‘s season 3 cast, including Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Colman, and Tobias Menzies (pictured here) struck a regal pose for EW’s September issue cover shoot.
The group gathered on set in London in February 2019.
Colman and Menzies play Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, respectively, taking over the reins from Claire Foy and Matt Smith.
Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip.
Helena Bonham Carter is tapping in for Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret in season 3.
“Everyone loves Claire Foy,” Colman tells EW jokingly. “So I have got the worst job in the world at the moment.”
Ben Daniels plays Princess Margaret’s husband, Lord “Tony” Snowdon.
Season 3 will chronicle the infamous end of their tumultous marriage.
“[They’re] completely addicted to each other,” says Daniels of the former couple. “Even right up until the minute they were getting divorced, they still had a really strong physical relationship. People often said that it was like foreplay for them, having a big row. They would have these huge rows and then amazing sex.”
During EW’s set visit, Bonham Carter urged readers to try Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon’s methods at home.
A more serious side of the onscreen couple.
Helena Bonham Carter poses as Princess Margaret.
Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon.
A first look at season 3: Daniels, Marion Bailey (as the Queen Mother), Bonham Carter, Colman, Menzies, Erin Doherty (as Princess Anne), and Charles Dance (as Lord Mountbatten).
Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles in The Crown.
