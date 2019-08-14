See the new cast of The Crown in exclusive photos from EW's cover shoot  

By Clark Collis
August 14, 2019 at 09:15 AM EDT

1 of 17

God Save the Queen

Julian Broad for EW

The Crown‘s season 3 cast, including Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Colman, and Tobias Menzies (pictured here) struck a regal pose for EW’s September issue cover shoot. 

2 of 17

Julian Broad for EW

The group gathered on set in London in February 2019. 

3 of 17

Julian Broad for EW

Colman and Menzies play Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, respectively, taking over the reins from Claire Foy and Matt Smith. 

4 of 17

Julian Broad for EW

Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip. 

5 of 17

Julian Broad for EW

Helena Bonham Carter is tapping in for Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret in season 3.

6 of 17

Julian Broad for EW

“Everyone loves Claire Foy,” Colman tells EW jokingly. “So I have got the worst job in the world at the moment.”

7 of 17

Julian Broad for EW

Ben Daniels plays Princess Margaret’s husband, Lord “Tony” Snowdon. 

8 of 17

Julian Broad for EW

Season 3 will chronicle the infamous end of their tumultous marriage. 

9 of 17

Julian Broad for EW

“[They’re] completely addicted to each other,” says Daniels of the former couple. “Even right up until the minute they were getting divorced, they still had a really strong physical relationship. People often said that it was like foreplay for them, having a big row. They would have these huge rows and then amazing sex.”

10 of 17

Julian Broad for EW

During EW’s set visit, Bonham Carter urged readers to try Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon’s methods at home. 

11 of 17

Julian Broad for EW

A more serious side of the onscreen couple. 

12 of 17

Julian Broad for EW

Helena Bonham Carter poses as Princess Margaret. 

13 of 17

Julian Broad for EW

Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon. 

14 of 17

Des Willie / Netflix

A first look at season 3: Daniels, Marion Bailey (as the Queen Mother), Bonham Carter, Colman, Menzies, Erin Doherty (as Princess Anne), and Charles Dance (as Lord Mountbatten).  

15 of 17

Colin Hutton / Netflix

Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles in The Crown

16 of 17

Julian Broad for EW

To read more from the September issue of Entertainment Weekly, pick up a copy at Barnes & Noble this Thursday, or buy it here now. (The issue will be available on all newsstands starting Aug. 22.) Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

