See The Crown's royal family next to their real-life inspirations

By
September 07, 2019 at 12:12 PM EDT

1 of 13

Claire Foy and young Queen Elizabeth II

Alex Bailey/Netflix; PA Images/Getty Images

Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II on seasons 1 and 2 of The Crown. She earned a Golden Globe, an Emmy, and two SAG Awards for her portrayal. 

2 of 13

Olivia Colman and Queen Elizabeth II

Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix; Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Oscar winner Olivia Colman will take over the crown when season 3 premieres Nov. 17.

3 of 13

Matt Smith and young Prince Philip

Robert Viglasky/Netflix; Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Doctor Whos Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith portrayed young Prince Philip in seasons 1 and 2.

4 of 13

Tobias Menzies and Prince Philip

Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix; George Freston/Fox Photos/Getty Images

Game of Thrones and Outlander vet Tobias Menzies takes over the role of Prince Philip in season 3.

5 of 13

Vanessa Kirby and young Princess Margaret

Alex Bailey/Netflix; Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby starred as young Princess Margaret in seasons 1 and 2.

6 of 13

Helena Bonham Carter and Princess Margaret

Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix; Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Helena Bonham Carter takes over the role of the queen’s younger sister in season 3.

7 of 13

Victoria Hamilton and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

Netflix; Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Victoria Hamilton portrayed the first Queen Elizabeth turned Queen Mother in seasons 1 and 2.

8 of 13

John Lithgow and Winston Churchill

Alex Bailey/Netflix; Keystone/Getty Images

John Lithgow won an Emmy and a SAG Award for his portrayal of Prime Minister Winston Churchill in season 1.

9 of 13

Emma Corrin and Princess Diana

Faye Thomas; Tim Graham/Getty Images

Pennyworth actress Emma Corrin will star as Diana, Princess of Wales in season 3.

10 of 13

Emerald Fennell and Camilla Parker-Bowles

David M. Benett/Getty Images; Frank Barratt/Keystone/Getty Images

Call the Midwife actress and Killing Evewriter/EP Emerald Fennell will play Camilla Parker-Bowles in season 3.

11 of 13

Erin Doherty and Princess Anne

Joseph Sinclair; Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Erin Doherty will play Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s daughter Anne in season 3.

12 of 13

Gillian Anderson and Margaret Thatcher

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Jean GUICHARD/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Gillian Anderson has been cast as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season 4 of the Netflix period drama, which is already in production.

