Claire Foy and young Queen Elizabeth II
Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II on seasons 1 and 2 of The Crown. She earned a Golden Globe, an Emmy, and two SAG Awards for her portrayal.
Olivia Colman and Queen Elizabeth II
Oscar winner Olivia Colman will take over the crown when season 3 premieres Nov. 17.
Matt Smith and young Prince Philip
Doctor Who‘s Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith portrayed young Prince Philip in seasons 1 and 2.
Tobias Menzies and Prince Philip
Game of Thrones and Outlander vet Tobias Menzies takes over the role of Prince Philip in season 3.
Vanessa Kirby and young Princess Margaret
Vanessa Kirby starred as young Princess Margaret in seasons 1 and 2.
Helena Bonham Carter and Princess Margaret
Helena Bonham Carter takes over the role of the queen’s younger sister in season 3.
Victoria Hamilton and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
Victoria Hamilton portrayed the first Queen Elizabeth turned Queen Mother in seasons 1 and 2.
John Lithgow and Winston Churchill
John Lithgow won an Emmy and a SAG Award for his portrayal of Prime Minister Winston Churchill in season 1.
Emma Corrin and Princess Diana
Pennyworth actress Emma Corrin will star as Diana, Princess of Wales in season 3.
Emerald Fennell and Camilla Parker-Bowles
Call the Midwife actress and Killing Evewriter/EP Emerald Fennell will play Camilla Parker-Bowles in season 3.
Erin Doherty and Princess Anne
Erin Doherty will play Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s daughter Anne in season 3.
Gillian Anderson and Margaret Thatcher
Gillian Anderson has been cast as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season 4 of the Netflix period drama, which is already in production.