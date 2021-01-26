Watch the cast of The Crown bust a move to Lizzo's 'Good as Hell'

Who said the royals can't feel as good as hell?

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Monday, Gillian Anderson dropped in to talk all about playing Margaret Thatcher on season 4 of Netflix's The Crown. Somehow, to everyone's delight, the interview also included video footage of the show's cast performing a choreographed dance to Lizzo's "Good as Hell."

"Olivia [Colman] apparently does a dance class in the area that she lives with a bunch of friends on a regular basis," explained Anderson, before Meyers played the clip. "The last time she did the class they had danced to that Lizzo song and she asked if we would happen to be interested in doing it. She would video it and then she would just share it only with her friends, the other dancers. So it was never meant to see the light of day and yet here we are."

Cue a phone-shot video of the cast including Colman (Queen Elizabeth II), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip), Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles), Marion Bailey (Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother), Erin Doherty (Princess Anne), and Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret), among others dancing a routine to the song's chorus, while in complete The Crown costume.

"I'm so humiliated," said Anderson, after reliving it. "The look on my face; there's such delight and shame."

Skip to 2:36 in the above video to see the delight and shame for yourself. The Crown is available to stream on Netflix now.