The Seattle native is on a quest to find her own Duke of Hastings in EW and PEOPLE's first look at the reality series.

Say salutations to Nicole Remy, a modern woman from Seattle in search of her own Duke of Hastings.

This Valentine's Day, EW and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal first look images and a new trailer for The Courtship, NBC's upcoming Regency-era dating reality series. Formerly titled Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, the series debuts on March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The Courtship Nicole Remy, leading lady of 'The Courtship.' | Credit: Sean Gleason/Peacock

A noble cross between Bridgerton and The Bachelorette, The Courtship follows Remy as she embarks on the ultimate fantasy: the leading lady will be transported back to Regency-era England in the hopes of finding love amongst 16 eligible suitors.

Against the grandiose backdrop of a 19th century castle nestled in the rolling hills of the English countryside, Remy and her suitors will swap modern-day sensibilities for grand-courting gestures of the past, wooing each other on carriage rides and at masquerade balls.

The suitors will battle it out through archery and fencing, but the competitive sports are no match for the formidable challenge of receiving the seal of approval from Remy's trusted court of advisors: her parents Claude and Claire, sister Danielle, and best friend Tessa.

Each week, suitors will attend a farewell ball to determine whether their journey in romance continues or a carriage awaits them, returning them to the modern world of swiping right. Writer and broadcaster Rick Edwards will host the series and guide the suitors on their journeys, with special guests set to appear.

The Courtship Rick Edwards, host of 'The Courtship.' | Credit: Sean Gleason/Peacock

The suitors vying for Remy's heart are as follows: Alex "Achilles" King (San Diego, Calif.); Caleb Ward (Hampton, Va.); Chandler "Chan" Luxe (West Hollywood, Calif.); Charlie Mumbray (Kent, England); Christian Lee Cones (Los Angeles); Daniel "Dan" Hunter (Los Angeles); Daniel Bochicchio (Staten Island, N.Y.); Danny Kim (Seoul, South Korea); Derek Kesseler (Vancouver, B.C.); Giuseppe Castronovo (Point Pleasant, N.J.); Jaquan Holland (Los Angeles); Jarrett Schanzer (Miami); Lewis Echavarria (Miami); Lincoln Chapman (Nashville); Nate Shanklin (Sacramento); and Peter Saffa (Defiance, Mo.).

See exclusive photos of Remy and her court below.

The Courtship Leading lady Nicole Remy | Credit: Sean Gleason/Peacock

The Courtship Claude Remy, Nicole's father | Credit: Sean Gleason/Peacock

The Courtship Claire Remy, Nicole's mother | Credit: Sean Gleason/Peacock

The Courtship Danielle Baker, Nicole Remy's sister | Credit: Sean Gleason/Peacock

The Courtship Tessa Cleary, Nicole Remy's best friend | Credit: Sean Gleason/Peacock

Watch the trailer for The Courtship above. The Regency-era dating reality series bows on NBC on March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.