The John Wick franchise checks into the '70s with The Continental trailer

The Continental Hotel in the John Wick franchise is a supposed safe zone for the series' many killers. Now, the hit man-friendly establishment is the main setting of a three-part event series titled The Continental: From the World of John Wick, the new trailer for which you can watch below.

As you can see in the clip, the world of John Wick does not need a certain dog-loving, revenge-seeking widower wandering around for mucho mayhem to be occurring.

THE CONTINENTAL: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK -- "Night 1" -- Pictured: Colin Woodell as Winston Scott Colin Woodell in 'The Continental' | Credit: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

The show, which premieres Sept. 22, is set in the '70s and stars Colin Woodell and Ayomide Adegun as younger versions of hotel manager Winston Scott and Continental concierge Charon, the roles portrayed by Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick in the films. In the series, Woodell's character is dragged into the hellscape of 1970's New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind. The younger Winston must chart a deadly course through a mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

In addition to Woodell and Adegun, the cast of The Continental includes Nhung Kate, Ben Robson, Jeremy Bobb, Peter Greene, and Mel Gibson. Menace II Society and The Book of Eli filmmaker Albert Hughes, who is also an executive producer, directed the first and third episodes. Charlotte Brändström (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) oversaw the second.

"The challenge for me was capitalizing on television's ability to deliver longer form storytelling and deeper character arcs," says Hughes in a statement. "We found this format to be an exciting opportunity to create three feature films that balance storytelling and interesting idiosyncratic characters while giving the hardcore Wick fans more of what they love — original high-octane action."

The Continental: From the World of John Wick premieres on Peacock Sept. 22.

Watch the trailer for the show above.

