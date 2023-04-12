The three-part event takes you back to New York in the '70s when a young Winston Scott takes ownership of the assassin-friendly inn.

The Continental first look gives you the bloody backstory on the John Wick hotel

The dark underworld of John Wick is about to get a little light shed on it.

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick is a prequel billed as a three-part event that explores the origin of the hotel-for-assassins made iconic in the violent and violently good film franchise.

In the films, Winston Scott is the owner of The Continental and is played by Ian McShane. For the event airing on Peacock this September, the character is portrayed by Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant).

the new 'The Continental' series about the assassin-friendly hotel from the John Wick movies Credit: Lionsgate

According to The Continental's logline, young Winston Scott is dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970's New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

Newcomer Ayomide Adegun will take on the role of Charon, originated by the late Lance Reddick in the John Wick franchise. The rest of the cast includes Mishel Prada (KD), Ben Robson (Frankie), Hubert Point-Du Jour(Miles), Nhung Kate (Yen), Jessica Allain (Lou), Jeremy Bobb (Mayhew), Peter Greene (Uncle Charlie), and Mel Gibson as Cormac.

Developed, written, and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons, The Continental offers a glimpse into the John Wick past, while the upcoming spin-off Ballerina starring Ana de Armas as a female assassin looks to the future. Or at least a future for the franchise.

And who knows, maybe a young John Wick will sneak into The Continental. He was like, what, 10 and already learning to kill a man with a toothbrush?

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick premieres on Peacock on September. Check out the preview below.