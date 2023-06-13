Actors Colin Woodell and Ayomide Adegun step into the roles made famous by Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick on Peacock's John Wick prequel.

See first look at young Winston and Charon in John Wick spin-off The Continental

Was the John Wick universe any safer back when Keanu Reeves' hitman was barely old enough to shave?

That question will be answered in the Peacock original The Continental, which is set in the New York City of the 1970s. The three-part prequel explores the origins of its namesake, a hotel-for-assassins that served as the central hub of the John Wick franchise. In the films, the two most important denizens of The Continental are Ian McShane's Winston and the late Lance Reddick's Charon — today, Peacock has released first-look images of the younger versions of those two hoteliers, played, respectively, by Colin Woodell and Ayomide Adegun.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4, Ian McShane ; THE CONTINENTAL: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK -- "Night 1" -- Pictured: Colin Woodell as Winston Scott Ian McShane as Winston in 'John Wick: Chapter 4'; Colin Woodell as Winston on 'The Continental' | Credit: Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection; Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Lance Reddick as Charon in 'John Wick: Chapter 4'; Ayomide Adegun as Charon on 'The Continental' Lance Reddick as Charon in 'John Wick: Chapter 4'; Ayomide Adegun as Charon on 'The Continental' | Credit: Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection; Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

"The four Wick films take place over a three-month span," reads a statement from producer Basil Iwanyk. "John is either chasing, or being chased. There has been no time to take a breath, to allow the audience to dig deeper into the world and its denizens. In our show, The Continental, we finally have space to explore these characters, how they became who they are, and how The Continental became the epicenter of this world."

It continues, "Combine that with introducing new characters that are as compelling as any in the John Wick universe. Action that's crazy cool and inventive. Easter eggs that will excite the hardcore Wick fans. And what I love the most: a vision of '70s New York that embodies the sexiness, edginess, and visceral style that the franchise is known for. This show will look/sound/smell cooler than any show out there."

In addition to Woodell and Adegun, the cast of The Continental includes Nhung Kate, Ben Robson, Jeremy Bobb, Peter Greene, and Mel Gibson. Menace II Society and The Book of Eli filmmaker Albert Hughes, who is also an executive producer, directed the first and third episodes. Charlotte Brändström (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) overseeing the second.

The Continental premieres on Peacock in September. See the newly-released images above and below.

Mishel Prada as KD in 'The Continental' Mishel Prada as KD on 'The Continental' | Credit: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Nhung Kate as Yen and Ben Robson as Frankie in 'The Continental' Nhung Kate as Yen and Ben Robson as Frankie on 'The Continental' | Credit: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Mel Gibson as Cormac in 'The Continental' Mel Gibson as Cormac on 'The Continental' | Credit: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Colin Woodell as Winston on 'The Continental' Colin Woodell as Winston on 'The Continental' | Credit: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

THE CONTINENTAL: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK -- "Night 3" -- Pictured: Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles and Jessica Allain as Lou on 'The Continental' | Credit: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew on 'The Continental' Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew on 'The Continental' | Credit: Starz Entertainment

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.