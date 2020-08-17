The Conners is the first broadcast TV sitcom to resume production

The Conners type TV Show network ABC genre Sitcom

The Conners are ready to make people laugh again.

EW has learned that the third season of The Conners will resume production this week in Los Angeles. The ABC comedy is the first sitcom to return to work after the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The producers of the comedy have apparently been preparing for months and will be enforcing all safety and health protocols required by the city and state. There will be no studio audience, and the crew will be small.

The television community is slowly getting back to work after a four-month shutdown. The CBS daytime soaps are already making new episodes, while Days of Our Lives on NBC will resume filming Sept. 1. As for prime time, S.W.A.T. is the first broadcast drama to start filming new episodes, according to Deadline, while Tyler Perry has fired up production on his shows for BET.

It also appears that The Good Doctor may get back to work in Vancouver later this month.

The Conners will air Wednesdays this fall at 9 p.m. ET.

