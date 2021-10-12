Get a first look at John Goodman and Katey Sagal in The Conners wedding episode
Dan Conner and Louise Goldufski are getting married!
EW has obtained an exclusive first look of Dan (John Goodman) and his bride-to-be, Louise Goldufski (Katey Sagal), from Wednesday's episode of The Conners. But trouble could delay the ceremony; in the clip above, Dan can't seem to locate his blushing bride.
Could the weather be blamed for Louise's strange absence? A tornado is headed for Lanford, and it could quite literally blow the roof off the wedding.
Sagal has appeared on the ABC sitcom since season 1, when she was introduced as an old high school chum of Dan's who recently returned to Lanford. She soon had her eye on Roseanne's ex, but he wasn't ready to start a new relationship.
"We're taking it slow," showrunner Bruce Helford told TV Line at the time. "She wants a relationship. She wants romance. She is not giving up. But Dan is still having difficulty. He's struggling with whether he'd be betraying [Roseanne] if he does move toward someone else. And can he ever find that feeling with anybody else?"
The Conners airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
