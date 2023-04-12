The Conjuring TV series based on the films in the works for Max streaming platform

The world of the Warrens is getting even bigger.

A new TV series set in the world of the Conjuring horror movies is in development for Max, the new streaming platform combining HBO Max and Discovery+, per an announcement Wednesday.

James Wan, who directed The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 and produced the other sequel and spin-offs, is in talks to executive-produce this new drama. Peter Safran, The Conjuring producer and new co-head of DC Studios at Warner Bros., is also serving as an executive producer.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'
| Credit: Warner Bros.

Not much is known about the series, other than it will continue the story established in the films, which also include Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, The Nun, Annabelle Comes Home, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and the upcoming The Nun 2 (in theaters Sep. 8).

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson starred in The Conjuring and its sequels as Lorraine and Ed Warren, a married couple who investigate the most terrifying of paranormal phenomenon. It's unclear if they, or other actors in the Conjuring universe, will be making a return appearance.

Other news announced at Wednesday's Max launch event, held in Los Angeles, includes the next Game of Thrones spin-off coming to screens, a new comedy set in The Big Bang Theory world, a first look at the Penguin series, and new footage from True Detective: Night Country.

