The new streamer is conjuring more Conjuring.

The Conjuring TV series based on the films in the works for Max streaming platform

The world of the Warrens is getting even bigger.

A new TV series set in the world of the Conjuring horror movies is in development for Max, the new streaming platform combining HBO Max and Discovery+, per an announcement Wednesday.

James Wan, who directed The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 and produced the other sequel and spin-offs, is in talks to executive-produce this new drama. Peter Safran, The Conjuring producer and new co-head of DC Studios at Warner Bros., is also serving as an executive producer.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' | Credit: Warner Bros.

Not much is known about the series, other than it will continue the story established in the films, which also include Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, The Nun, Annabelle Comes Home, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and the upcoming The Nun 2 (in theaters Sep. 8).

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson starred in The Conjuring and its sequels as Lorraine and Ed Warren, a married couple who investigate the most terrifying of paranormal phenomenon. It's unclear if they, or other actors in the Conjuring universe, will be making a return appearance.

