Brendon Gleeson is chilling as Trump in new trailer for The Comey Rule

The first full-length trailer for The Comey Rule is here and with it an exploration of President Donald Trump's definition of loyalty.

On Monday, Showtime dropped an extended look at the upcoming political thriller starring Jeff Daniels as former FBI Director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as Trump. The two-part limited series is based on Comey’s bestselling book A Higher Loyalty as well as additional interviews with several of the major players involved.

The clip kicks off 15 days before the 2016 presidential election with the FBI having to go through 346,000 of Hillary Clinton's emails, and then proceeds to examine Russian interference in the election. It's then full steam ahead into Trump's presidency, as Comey is invited to a private one-on-one dinner at the White House where the president makes it clear he expects Comey's loyalty.

Holly Hunter also stars as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, while Michael Kelly takes on the role of former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle plays Patrice Comey, Jonathan Banks is former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Kingsley Ben-Adir portrays President Obama, and Peter Coyote is Robert Mueller.

The Comey Rule was originally scheduled for release after the general election on Nov. 3, but after director Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) publicly protested the decision, Showtime rescheduled the series to air Sunday, Sept. 27 and Monday, Sept. 28.

Watch the tense trailer above.