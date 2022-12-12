See exclusive trailer and images from the new all-singles season.

Surprise! The Circle OG Shooby is back for season 5 — and things are getting naughty

Anarchy, dirty talk, catfish — oh my!

EW is bringing you the first trailer for season 5 of Netflix's The Circle, and it promises all that and more. The footage, which you can watch below, also debuts the surprise return of fan-favorite, Shubham Goel, a.k.a. Shooby, who landed as runner-up behind best bro Joey Sasso back in season 1.

The Circle. 'The Circle' season 1's Shubham Goel, a.k.a. Shooby, is back for season 5. | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

As the trailer teases, this time around, Netflix's social media competition will feature players who are all single and ready to hashtag mingle. More flirting, more catfishing, more drama, and surprises await as a new set of contestants compete in challenges to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. Michelle Buteau is once again back as the show's host and commentator.

As EW previously revealed, the new episodes, which roll out each Wednesday starting Dec. 28, will feature 11 new players, including Brett Robinson, who was a contestant on Big Brother 20. Three contestants are set to enter the game as a catfish.

Different phases of the competition will be featured across 13 hour-long episodes in the following release cadence:

Week 1 (Wednesday, Dec. 28): Episodes 1-4

Week 2 (Wednesday, Jan. 4): Episodes 5-8

Week 3 (Wednesday, Jan. 11): Episodes 9-12

Week 4 (Wednesday, Jan. 18): Finale Episode

The new players have big shoes to fill this season. Season 4's winner Frank Grimsley walked away with a grand prize of $150,000, which was more than any previous winner.

Watch the full trailer above and check out images from the new season below.

THE CIRCLE (2022) Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

THE CIRCLE (2022) Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

THE CIRCLE (2022) Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

THE CIRCLE (2022) Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

THE CIRCLE (2022) Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

THE CIRCLE (2022) Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

THE CIRCLE (2022) Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

THE CIRCLE (2022) Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: