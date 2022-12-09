Meet the new players of The Circle season 5 — including a Big Brother alum

Get ready to "send message" — a new season of The Circle is almost upon us.

Netflix's social media competition is back for season 5, and the players are all single and ready to mingle. More flirting, more catfishing, more drama, and surprises await as a new set of contestants compete in challenges to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. And yes, Michelle Buteau is back as the show's hilarious host and commentator.

Starting Dec. 28, new episodes of The Circle will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 13 hour-long episodes:

Week 1 (Wednesday, Dec. 28): Episodes 1-4

Week 2 (Wednesday, Jan. 4): Episodes 5-8

Week 3 (Wednesday, Jan. 11): Episodes 9-12

Week 4 (Wednesday, Jan. 18): Finale Episode

Fans will recall that last season, Frank Grimsley won The Circle, walking away with a grand prize of $150,000, which was more than any previous winner.

Below are the first players entering this season, including Brett Robinson, who was a contestant on Big Brother 20. Three contestants are also playing as a catfish, and therefore both their real and fake names are given below.

Brett Robinson

The Circle. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Brett Robinson | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Brian Clark a.k.a. Brittney

The Circle. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Billie-Jean Blackett a.k.a. Bruno

The Circle. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Chaz Lawery

The Circle. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Marvin Achi

The Circle. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Oliver Twixt

The Circle. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Raven Sutton

The Circle. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Sam Carmona

The Circle. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Tasia Lesley a.k.a. Tamira

The Circle. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Tom Houghton

The Circle. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Xanthi Perdikomatis

The Circle. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: