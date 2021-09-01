Message: The Circle debuts season 3 trailer full of new twists. Send!

The Circle (TV series) type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality

Alert! The first trailer for the third season of Netflix's hit social media experiment The Circle is finally here to introduce a new cast, new twists, and, of course, new catfishers. #WelcomeBackCircleFam!

The Circle chat has been updated with the new season 3 trailer below, revealing the eight players who are about to enter the addictive reality competition with the hopes of winning the $100,000 prize. Once again hosted by Michelle Buteau, the first eight players to enter The Circle this season are Nick, Ruksana, Calvin, Michelle, Kai, Daniel, Matthew, and sister duo Ava and Chanel.

While some are actually playing the game as themselves, others are hiding behind fake photos and different sexualities, or enlisting their older sister to help them hack the game. And one player will find herself facing off against someone using her own photos/profile against her, while another gets to use an additional "burner" profile to deceive his fellow players. Things are getting cutthroat up in The Circle — insert sweaty face emoji and the knife emoji.

But who will become the ultimate Influencer, and who will just get blocked? Check out the new trailer below now:

The Circle season 3 premieres Sept. 8, with new episodes debuting Sept. 15 and 22, with the season finale dropping Sept. 29.

