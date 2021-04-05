The Circle season 2's first cast members revealed — including Chloe from Too Hot to Handle

The Circle (TV series) type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality

Open up those DMs, because The Circle's second season is almost here.

In preparation for the new batch of episodes from Netflix's wildly popular social media-based reality show, EW has the exclusive first look at the first group of eight contestants who will be trying to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish.

Without further ado, the first contestants who will be flirting, befriending, pissing off, and competing in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate $100K cash prize as top influencer are:

Chloe, 22, from Essex, UK

The Circle Image zoom Credit: Netflix

Bryant, 27, from Chico, CA

The Circle Image zoom Credit: Netflix

Courtney, 28, from Los Angeles, CA

The Circle Image zoom Credit: Netflix

Deleesa, 32, from The Bronx, NY

The Circle Image zoom Credit: Netflix

Jack, 20, from New Haven, CT

The Circle Image zoom Credit: Netflix

Lee, 58, from Dallas, TX

The Circle Image zoom Credit: Netflix

Savannah, 25, from Los Angeles, CA

The Circle Image zoom Credit: Netflix

Terelisha, 34, from Dallas, TX

The Circle Image zoom Credit: Netflix

If new Circle contestant Chloe looks familiar to you, that's because she previously appeared in another Netflix reality show, Too Hot to Handle. Another familiar face is involved too. Actress and comedian Michelle Buteau will be back to host the 13-episode second season, which kicks off on April 14, when the first four episodes will be on the streamer. The show will then continue to roll out every Wednesday with episodes 5 through 8 arriving April 21, episodes 9 through 12 on April 28, and the finale on May 5.

Watch the first trailer below:

