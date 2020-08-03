There's a virtual dating show with Netflix reality stars on the way. It doesn't get any more 2020 than that.

A virtual dating game show is here, featuring two of your Netflix reality favorites: The Circle's Joey Sasso and Love Is Blind's Diamond Jack. In the trailer above, Sasso explains the premise (while going through multiple wardrobe changes). Basically, Diamond needs a date — and she needs it now.

Faraway Bae premieres Sunday, Aug. 9 on a new social media app called TVCO. Sasso will act as Diamond's friend throughout the process as she goes on six dates with six contestants over the course of one week. It's a total dating marathon.

TVCO is an app billed as an "interactive social destination for television content." With the app, Fareway Bae viewers will be able to ask the host questions live — and even have the power to select dates!

“As everyone knows, I’m all in favor of unconventional dating experiences and I have seen firsthand that they can work,” Diamond said in a statement. “I can't wait for Joey and the live audience to help me find my soulmate.”

Sasso and Jack are two breakout stars from Netflix's push into the reality show genre. Both The Circle and Love Is Blind debuted this year and were quickly renewed for more seasons.

Sasso was the ultimate winner in the first season of The Circle, a game show that pits contestants against each other via a social media-like app.

Jack is best known for dumping her Love Is Blind fiancé Carlton after an implosion when they arrived in Mexico for their honeymoon. Did we forget to mention these people met each other less than a week prior?