Bonjour, The Circle fans! EW knows you're hype about season 2 of The Circle: US coming back next year. To help feed that hunger for more naughty DMs, Netflix dropped The Circle: France on Friday.

Let's all log back on for some more drama, and some dirty grandmas! Again, we ask that you channel your inner Bong-Joon Ho and don't be afraid of those subtitles! Here's what you need to know:

As always, The Circle is the ultimate popularity contest where contestants never meet until they're eliminated. Think of it as the most fun version of the quarantine we're in right now. In The Circle: France, eight contestants start the challenge, housed in the very same apartment where fans of the U.S. show first met Joey, Shooby, Sammie, and the gang. It's also where you met Dumaresq, Marina and co. in The Circle: Brazil.

Like the previous seasons, the contestants create an online profile, where they can either be themselves or a catfish (a fake account where they pretend to be someone else). While they vie to win daily challenges, users begin to privately DM each other and build alliances. The goal: be named the most popular of the group by the end of the season. At the very end, if you're named the No.1 “Influencer," you’ll win $100,000 Euros, or about $109,384 U.S.

For fans who were eager to binge the U.S. and Brazil version but had to wait a week because of Netflix's experimental three-week launches for reality shows, something they also did with Love Is Blind, congrats! All 12 episodes including the finale dropped at the same time. No more waiting. We are truly blessed.

In the last two seasons, spoiler alert, the show's young female model ended up being the first one bounced on the very first day. First, Alannah in the U.S. version and then DJ Ana Carla in Brazil version. This season we have some likely contenders. Will the group distrust a perfect bone structure yet again?

The France season also sees the return of an older adult in the mix. In The Circle: U.S., 26-year-old Ed brought mom Tammy to help him in the game. This time around, two badass women ages 75 and 78 are in it, and they're catfishing as a zoomer named Nicholas. Take that, Billie Eilish!

See the list of France contestants below. Au revoir!

Romain, 28. Physical trainer and baker

Éléa, 27. Pediatric nurse

Maxime, 24. Realtor catfishing as his wife, 25-year-old Ukranian, Valeria

Cedric, 27. Kickboxing champion

Monique, 75, and Jo, 78. Catfishing as the Gen-Z Nicholas

Ines, 23. Works in the beauty industry

Gary, 30. Bartender

Lou, 22. Model

