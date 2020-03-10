The Circle is logging back on: Here's what to know about the new season

Image zoom Netflix (3)

On Jan. 1, Netflix users were sucked into The Circle, a reality competition show that seemed more Black Mirror than Big Brother. On Wednesday, a Brazil version of the series is set to drop. It's time to log back on to The Circle. Don't let the subtitles stop you.

The Circle is a popularity contest where contestants don't meet face to face. So basically Facebook in high school. In The Circle: Brazil, nine contestants start the challenge, housed in the very same apartment where fans of the U.S. show first met Joey, Shooby, Sammie, and the gang. Like January's season, the contestants create an online profile, where they can either be themselves or a catfish (a fake account where they pretend to be someone else). While they vie to win daily challenges, users begin to privately DM each other and build alliances. The goal: be named the most popular of the group by the end of the season.

If you're the No.1 “Influencer," you’ll win $300,000.00 Brazilian reals, or about $64,500 U.S.

The Circle will again have a host. This time it'll be Giovanna Ewbank, an actress and model who has a Youtube channel with nearly 4 million followers. For fans who were eager to binge the U.S. version but had to wait a week because of Netflix's experimental three-week launches for reality shows, something they also did with Love Is Blind, don't worry. EW can confirm episodes will drop all at once.

News about another season of The Circle U.S. is yet to come, but Brazil won't be the last international season coming to Netflix. The Circle: France is also expected to drop on the streamer, with a debut time to be determined. For those still holding out hopes for a second season of the U.S. show, host Michelle Buteau told EW she had high hopes. "We should be renewed for a few seasons,” she said earlier this year.“I’m on the edge of my seat like Pete Buttigieg at the Iowa Caucus.”

The Circle U.S.' fan base snowballed quickly, leading to celebs like Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen to admit they were a binger. Audience favorite Sammie now has nearly 800,000 Instagram followers. Appearances from the season's winner have also been on high demand. The winner of the grand prize has hit shows like Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and they have strutted for New York Fashion Week since the show's explosion.

A list of Brazil contestants (and the host) can be found below. Rob, who catfishes on the show as Lucas, is the one participant missing from the original contestant pool.

Giovanna Ewbank

Gabriel

Ana Carla

Joao Akel

Dumaresq

Paloma (catfishing as Lucas)

Lorayne

Marina

Gadelha/JP

