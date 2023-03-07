"Fan favorite, three-time champion, elimination king — they started using the word 'legend' to refer to me," Bergmann says.

Watch Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann and more legends arrive on The Challenge: World Championship

The Challenge legends are back and ready to prove why they've earned that title on The Challenge: World Championship.

EW has an exclusive first look at the new, international crossover with a sneak peek from the premiere that shows the epic arrival of some of the best to ever play this game. While the global MVPs from the non-flagship seasons (The Challenge: USA, The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: Argentina, and The Challenge: UK) get ready to compete, in walks the larger-than-life champs Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Wes Bergmann, Jodi Weatherton, Darrell Taylor, Jordan Wiseley, Jonna Stephens, and more to raise the threat level exponentially.

"This is going to be my 22nd season of The Challenge," Devenanzio says. "I hold one of the best final percentage win records — 10 appearances, seven wins."

"Fan favorite, three-time champion, elimination king — they started using the word 'legend' to refer to me," Bergmann says.

Watch the intense exclusive clip below now:

The Challenge's new spin-off pits the franchise's legends against global MVPs to find out who will become the "champion of champions." Played in a pairs format, competitors will battle to make it to the end, where the remaining teams compete for the $500,000 prize.

The Challenge: World Championship premieres Wednesday, March 8, in the U.S. and Canada with two episodes on Paramount+ (the series will debut in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia on Thursday, March 9, and in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and France on Wednesday, March 15). Additionally, MTV will air the premiere episode on Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

