The Challenge: World Championship trailer reveals new rivalries among the best of the best

It's time to find out who the best of the best is on The Challenge: World Championship.

The first trailer is finally here for The Challenge's massive international crossover series, and the jam-packed footage teases new rivalries are about to ignite between the franchise legends and the global MVPs. Tensions are running hot as these players compete to find out who will become the "champion of champions."

The trailer shows three-time champion Jordan Wiseley warning that "this game ain't for the weak," while The Challenge: USA and Survivor winner Sarah Lacina is seen getting into a verbal altercation with another player. New Ride or Dies champion Tori Deal tells someone, "I wish you'd never picked me as a partner," and is later shown throwing something in the house. Challenge legend KellyAnne Judd gets into a fight with two-time All Stars champ Jonna Mannion about "pretending" to be in an alliance, until she storms off in anger.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrq8EKYtqiY The Challenge: World Championship | Official Trailer | Paramount+ Unlisted Paramount Plus 718K subscribers 'The Challenge: World Championship' | Credit: Paramount+

This season will be played in a pairs format, with each Challenge legend paired up with a global MVP from the non-flagship seasons (The Challenge: USA, The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: Argentina, and The Challenge: UK). Pairs will battle to make it to the end, where the remaining teams compete for the $500,000 prize.

Most of the cast has already been announced, but now that The Challenge: UK finale has aired, contestants Kaz Crossley, Nathan Henry, Tristan Phipps, and Zara Zoffany have joined the all-star lineup. Additional cast from The Challenge: Argentina will be revealed at a later date.

Watch the first trailer below:

The Challenge: World Championship premieres Wednesday, March 8, in the U.S. and Canada with two episodes on Paramount+ (the series will debut in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia on Thursday, March 9, and in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and France on Wednesday, March 15). Additionally, MTV will air the premiere episode on Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The Challenge: World Championship key art uploaded in main/social/tout? Credit: Paramount+ 'The Challenge: World Championship' premieres March 8 on Paramount+ | Credit: Paramount+

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: