Check out all the legendary Challenge champs competing in Paramount+'s new global crossover season.

The Challenge: World Championship releases stacked cast list and first look

The Challenge is going global.

Paramount+ just released the first look at The Challenge: World Championship (previously known as The Challenge: War of the Worlds), the first ever global crossover tournament in the history of the franchise, and the cast list is absolutely stacked. With seven-time champion Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio to recent back-to-back winner Jonna Stephens, OG champ Jodi Weatherton to newer fan-favorite hopeful Theo Campbell, all of these players have earned the title of "legend" in their own ways.

The Challenge: World Championship key art uploaded in main/social/tout? Credit: Paramount+ Credit: Paramount+

As this season will be played in a pairs format, each Challenge legend will be paired up with a global MVP from the non-flagship seasons (The Challenge: USA, The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: Argentina, and The Challenge: UK). Pairs will battle to make it to the end, where the remaining teams compete for the $500,000 prize.

Check out the partial cast list below (additional players from The Challenge: Argentina and The Challenge: UK will be announced following each series' finale).

Challenge legends

Amber Borzotra

Darrell Taylor

Jodi Weatherton

Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio

Jonna Stephens

Jordan Wiseley

Kaycee Clark

KellyAnne Judd

Nelson Thomas

Nia Moore

Theo Campbell

Tori Deal

Wes Bergmann

Yes Duffy

Global MVPs

Ben Driebergen (The Challenge: USA)

Danny McCray (The Challenge: USA)

Justine Ndiba (The Challenge: USA)

Sarah Lacina (The Challenge: USA)

Emily Seebohm (The Challenge: Australia)

Grant Crapp (The Challenge: Australia)

Kiki Morris (The Challenge: Australia)

Troy Cullen (The Challenge: Australia)

The Challenge: World Championship is set to premiere Wednesday, March 8 in the U.S. and Canada with two back-to-back episodes (the series will debut in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia on Thursday, March 9, and in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and France on Wednesday, March 15). Additionally, MTV will air a one-time sneak preview of the new series with the premiere episode being shown in its entirety on Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch a first look clip from the premiere below now:

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and

Related content: