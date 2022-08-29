Phil Keoghan reveals that future franchise plans kept his cast off of the CBS reality smorgasbord.

Why there are no Tough as Nails players on The Challenge: USA

The Challenge has featured plenty of former Big Brother and Survivor players in the past, but the franchise went to a whole other corporate synergy level this summer by airing an edition on CBS filled completely with players from other CBS reality shows.

Airing on Wednesday nights, The Challenge: USA cast was stocked with nine folks from Big Brother. That is in addition to eight former Survivor players and three Amazing Race veterans. Hell, the cast was even filled with eight Love Island people and Love Island isn't even on CBS anymore!

The cast of 'The Challenge: USA' The cast of 'The Challenge: USA' | Credit: CBS

But there is one CBS reality show that has been conspicuously absent from The Challenge: USA, and that is Tough as Nails. Hosted and executive produced by The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan, Tough as Nails has aired three full seasons in prime time since its debut in July of 2020.

So what gives? It's not like the network doesn't support the series, as Tough as Nails was renewed for two more seasons back in March and has actually already completed filming them. So if there is a long-term investment in Tough as Nails (unlike Love is Island, which can now be found over on Peacock), why are we not seeing folks from the show with awesome nicknames like "Zeus," "Knuckles," "Freight Train," and "Eyebrows" rocking their blue-collar attitude over on The Challenge this summer? What's with all the Tough as Nails disrespect?!?

When we asked Keoghan (whose Amazing Race returns on Sept. 21) why The Challenge has remained a Tough as Nails-free zone, the host/EP revealed the reason his show has not been in their plans is that he may actually have some plans of his own.

"We have plans to eventually do an all-star version of Tough as Nails," says Keoghan. "So I think that's part of the consideration, to allow us to be able to. Other shows have had the chance to do that. Amazing Race, Survivor, Big Brother — they've all had a chance to do their all-star seasons. So I'm personally pleased that we're allowed to do a Tough as Nails all stars before something like that would happen."

Tough as Nails Phil Keoghan and the cast of 'Tough as Nails' | Credit: CBS

But just because the Tough as Nails players were held back from appearing on The Challenge: USA does not mean we will never see the crossover happen. And when it does, Keoghan likes their chances. "Eventually, I would love to see that," says the host. "And I think Tough as Nails contestants would compete really well... just because I know the fitness level of Tough as Nails."

In fact, Keoghan reveals that the most recent season they filmed of Tough as Nails had some of their most intimidating contestant options yet: "This last season that we shot, season 5, has the fittest and [most] highly skilled cast that we have ever had. Louise, my wife and producing partner, likes to call them the Top Guns. They are at a very high level, so I know they would compete very well."

Still, Keoghan is happy to keep his homegrown talent under wraps… for now. "Quite frankly, I'm pleased that the first all-star season of our collective cast will be on Tough as Nails."

Now the only question is… when?

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: