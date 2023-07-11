The Challenge: USA is returning for season 2 — see the full cast list
The Challenge: USA is coming back for a second season on CBS, and this time MTV Challenge vets are joining the party.
CBS revealed the cast list for The Challenge: USA season 2 on Tuesday, featuring six fan-favorite and/or infamous contestants originally from MTV's long-running franchise: champions Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Wes Bergmann, Jonna Stephens (formerly Mannion), and Tori Deal, as well as title-less veterans Amanda Garcia and Cory Wharton. They'll be going up against 18 CBS reality stars originally from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race — although quite a few of them have also competed on The Challenge as well, including Paulie Calafiore, Josh Martinez, Michele Fitzgerald, Faysal Shafaat, Alyssa Lopez, Tiffany Mitchell, Michaela Bradshaw, and Desi Williams.
Season 2 takes place in Croatia, with TJ Lavin returning as host, as the 24 contestants battle it out in physical and mental challenges. In the end, only one man and one woman will walk away with the title of Challenge champions and split the grand prize of $500,000.
This is the first time MTV Challenge vets have crossed over to CBS, as the first season of USA only featured alums from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island.
Check out the full season 2 cast list:
Wes Bergmann, The Challenge
Michaela Bradshaw, Survivor
Paulie Calafiore, Big Brother
Cassidy Clark, Survivor
Luis Colon, The Amazing Race
Tyler Crispen, Big Brother
Tori Deal, The Challenge
Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, The Challenge
Michele Fitzgerald, Survivor
Amanda Garcia, The Challenge
Dusty Harris, The Amazing Race
Chanelle Howell, Survivor
Ameerah Jones, Big Brother
Alyssa Lopez, Big Brother
Jonna Stephens (formerly Mannion), The Challenge
Josh Martinez, Big Brother
Tiffany Mitchell, Big Brother
Sebastian Noel, Survivor
Faysal Shafaat, Big Brother
Alyssa Snider, Big Brother
Monte Taylor, Big Brother
Chris Underwood, Survivor
Cory Wharton, The Challenge
Desi Williams, Survivor
The Challenge: USA season 2 will kick off with a two-part premiere, beginning Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and continuing Sunday, Aug. 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. New episodes will air twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, for the first three weeks, before moving to just Thursdays on Aug. 31.
