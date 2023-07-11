This time six Challenge vets will compete against 18 CBS reality stars.

The Challenge: USA is returning for season 2 — see the full cast list

The Challenge: USA is coming back for a second season on CBS, and this time MTV Challenge vets are joining the party.

CBS revealed the cast list for The Challenge: USA season 2 on Tuesday, featuring six fan-favorite and/or infamous contestants originally from MTV's long-running franchise: champions Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Wes Bergmann, Jonna Stephens (formerly Mannion), and Tori Deal, as well as title-less veterans Amanda Garcia and Cory Wharton. They'll be going up against 18 CBS reality stars originally from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race — although quite a few of them have also competed on The Challenge as well, including Paulie Calafiore, Josh Martinez, Michele Fitzgerald, Faysal Shafaat, Alyssa Lopez, Tiffany Mitchell, Michaela Bradshaw, and Desi Williams.

Season 2 takes place in Croatia, with TJ Lavin returning as host, as the 24 contestants battle it out in physical and mental challenges. In the end, only one man and one woman will walk away with the title of Challenge champions and split the grand prize of $500,000.

The cast of 'The Challenge: USA' season 2. The cast of 'The Challenge: USA' season 2. | Credit: CBS

This is the first time MTV Challenge vets have crossed over to CBS, as the first season of USA only featured alums from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island.

Check out the full season 2 cast list:

Wes Bergmann, The Challenge

Michaela Bradshaw, Survivor

Paulie Calafiore, Big Brother

Cassidy Clark, Survivor

Luis Colon, The Amazing Race

Tyler Crispen, Big Brother

Tori Deal, The Challenge

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, The Challenge

Michele Fitzgerald, Survivor

Amanda Garcia, The Challenge

Dusty Harris, The Amazing Race

Chanelle Howell, Survivor

Ameerah Jones, Big Brother

Alyssa Lopez, Big Brother

Jonna Stephens (formerly Mannion), The Challenge

Josh Martinez, Big Brother

Tiffany Mitchell, Big Brother

Sebastian Noel, Survivor

Faysal Shafaat, Big Brother

Alyssa Snider, Big Brother

Monte Taylor, Big Brother

Chris Underwood, Survivor

Cory Wharton, The Challenge

Desi Williams, Survivor

The Challenge: USA season 2 will kick off with a two-part premiere, beginning Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and continuing Sunday, Aug. 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. New episodes will air twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, for the first three weeks, before moving to just Thursdays on Aug. 31.

