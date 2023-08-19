"If I can inspire just one person, or motivate one person, then I feel like I'm doing justice for all the people who paved the way to get us to this point."

The Challenge: USA star Paulie Calafiore has come out as bisexual.

The reality star, who was eliminated on Thursday's episode, confirmed the news in a recent GLAAD interview. "I am bisexual. I am sexually fluid," he said. "I feel good about finally being able to talk about this."

Calafiore, who has dated fellow Challenge contestant Cara Maria Sorbello for the past five years, added during the interview that he "almost felt guilty" that it had taken him so long to come out. "I really had to change my perspective and be like, 'Well, you know there might be other people that are going through this exact same thing,'" he said. "'And maybe this is what they needed to hear and what they needed to see in order to do it themselves.'"

He continued, "Maybe there's a younger version of me somewhere who gets to see this and is like, 'You know what? I don't have to pretend to be this because I'm an athlete.' If I can inspire just one person, or motivate one person, then I feel like I'm doing justice for all the people who paved the way to get us to this point. And there's a lot further to go, and I'm happy to continue to be a part of that going forward."

After leaving the show and opening up in his GLAAD interview, Calafiore posted on Instagram, "So many emotions right now I haven't even had a chance to process. My heart is bleeding with gratitude. My soul is burning with humility. I'm so sad I had an early exit, but I am also so happy that I was able [to] show you another layer to myself and my journey."

"To all the new friendships I've made, to all the old friendships repaired," he added, "I love all of you and I can't wait to show you how much stronger I come back. The support is so beautiful." In the post's comments section Sorbello wrote, "Always by your side."

In The Challenge's third episode, in which he was sent home, Calafiore alluded to his sexuality during a conversation with fellow competitor Tori Deal. "I came through athletics, so that forced me to repress who I was, sexually," he said, per PEOPLE. "I didn't know if I was attracted to women, attracted to men, or if it was just like an energy thing. I'd be like, 'I need to prove that I'm the most alpha human in the world.'"

After the episode aired, Calafiore posted a statement on social media revealing that he didn't expect to share "such personal attributes about who I am and my sexuality" during his short stint on the show.

He concluded, "While I wish I could have stayed longer, I know I'll see you all again real soon! Stay tuned for what's to come."

The Challenge: USA season 2 airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and also streams on Paramount+.

