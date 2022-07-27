The Challenge: USA sneak peek reveals no one's ready for their first heights challenge — or trivia!

“Oh Say Can You See Tiffany” – The CBS reality titans take on their next challenge, “Yeah Buoy,” where they must gather letter pieces from a rotating buoy high in the sky and form as many words as possible. Meanwhile, a SURVIVOR legend looks to cement their dominance in the game, a crafty BIG BROTHER player is a little too popular with other Challengers, and two LOVE ISLAND exes must put their differences aside in order to win a challenge, on MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, July 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. TJ Lavin is the host. Pictured: Danny McCray. Photo by Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount ©2022 Paramount, All Rights Reserved.