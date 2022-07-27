The Challenge: USA sneak peek reveals no one's ready for their first heights challenge — or trivia!
Heights and trivia challenges are essential to The Challenge. Over almost 40 seasons, the competitors on MTV's franchise have come to expect a trivia challenge every single season — it's host TJ Lavin's favorite, after all! — and more heights challenges than anything that's played on the ground. But it looks like no one properly warned The Challenge: USA contestants what's in store for them on the new CBS series.
EW has your exclusive sneak peek at episode 4 of The Challenge: USA, titled "Liberty and Justice for All," which features the classic — and fan-favorite — trivia/heights combo challenge. Each pair must stand on a ledge hanging off a 30-story building and answer Lavin's questions. If someone gets an answer wrong, the host gleefully drops the floor out from under them, sending them into an immediate free fall down the side of the building.
While some of these Survivor, Big Brother, Amazing Race, and Love Island alums think they know what to expect from this challenge, they'll soon learn they have no idea what they're about to experience. Welcome to The Challenge!
Watch the exclusive video above now to see which team is the first to answer a question wrong and get dropped — and which players freak out after seeing just how long of a fall awaits them if they get a question wrong.
The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.
