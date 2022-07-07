The Challenge: USA eliminated team speaks: 'We made one simple mistake'

"We could have maybe said something, fought for our lives, but I'm honestly happy that we didn't because one thing about us is we're not going to beg," [SPOILER] says.

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's series premiere of The Challenge: USA.

So far on The Challenge: USA, love doesn't conquer all.

In the series premiere of the new CBS spin-off, Survivor winner Tyson Apostol and Big Brother alum Angela Rummans won the first challenge and chose to target a Love Island team for the first elimination. Cely Vazquez and Javonny Vega were voted in against Big Brother team Kyland Young and Azah Awasum (who lost the challenge), and the Love Islanders couldn't pull out the win in the exhausting Knot So Fast elimination, and they became the first team to be eliminated from the spin-off.

"It was amazing to watch it," Vazquez tells EW despite the loss. "It had to happen, it's fine, someone has to go. It sucks that it was us but we had a blast. I'm feeling good."

"All I know is: Us, never them," Vega jokes. "Go Love Island!"

Below, Vazquez and Vega break down everything you didn't see in the premiere that led to their elimination and whether or not they regret not fighting for their lives the same way Amazing Race winner James Wallington did.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: When Tyson and Angela voted you in instead of James and Shannon, was that a total surprise or did you have some idea you were in trouble?

CELY VAZQUEZ: It came as a shock to us because we really thought it was going to be James and Shannon. But yeah, we definitely had an inkling. We could have maybe said something, fought for our lives, but I'm honestly happy that we didn't because one thing about us is we're not going to beg.

JAVONNY VEGA: Period. We're not going to kiss no butts. When we was in the house, Cely was like, "Our name's floating around." And then going into the elimination when they said Cely and Javonny, I was pumped up, ready to go. We were mentally prepared. Everybody had to be mentally prepared, but we were so prepared for it to where we couldn't hold it in. We just started talking mad trash because we were ready to go!

Did you know James was fighting hard to save himself and get you thrown in instead?

VAZQUEZ: We definitely knew he was in there working — we saw him pulling them for chats. I spoke to Shannon about it at one point. Shannon pulled me aside and she was like, "I just want to let you know, I told Angela that I don't want to go home," basically letting me know that it could be me. I was like, "Respect but damn."

VEGA: James pumped up Shannon to stay and everything because James didn't want to go home. Everybody else was Big Brother with a Survivor, Love Island with a Big Brother, Love Island with a Survivor, and it was just only me and Cely and Cashel and Kyra, so there was really nobody else. We kind of had an idea. It is what it is. We still fought hard and had a ball.

Are you angry or upset with James or Tyson or Angela? Do you blame any of them for your exit?

VAZQUEZ: [Laughs] No, it's really all love. I went to the premiere and I saw Angela there. It's a game and it's the name of the game. We knew what we were getting ourselves into and everyone outside of it is very, very good friends.

VEGA: Yeah, we wasn't there that long to get any real bad blood.

What was it like for you in that elimination? Because that's one of the tougher ones we've seen on the show in the past.

VAZQUEZ: I've never sweat so much in my life, like literally. I just remember feeling all the exhaustion. But honestly Javonny and I never gave up, no matter how tired we were. We kept trying to figure it out. It was tough, though. So tough. I have noodle arms. How am I supposed to pull this rope? It was crazy.

VEGA: Surprisingly, me and Cely, we were conditioned enough to do it. It's just we made one simple mistake to where we couldn't catch up and that was pulling the rope out of it. And starting from the back of the rope to the beginning of the rope, I wish we never would have done that but we held in it strong, we didn't look like Azah, tired as hell, sand all over her face. [Laughs] So we did a good job. We didn't get the W but we got a W in our hearts.

VAZQUEZ: Period.

Cely, I loved seeing how you took control and were telling Javonny what to do. Were you surprised that came out of you in the moment?

VAZQUEZ: No! I was in there. I was mentally prepared. I was ready to go. I really just wanted to prove to myself and everybody else that I can do this. Me and Jovanny worked very well together. We talked each other through it and if I had to go home with anybody, I'm glad I went home with him.

VEGA: If they let us back in the house, we would have been beefin'!

VAZQUEZ: They never would have heard the end of it!

At what point did you realize you were going to lose?

VEGA: I turned my head back, and they already got half their rope out the cage. I was like, yeahhhh.

VAZQUEZ: Javonny literally looked at me, and he goes, "Cely, tell me what to do." [Laughs] I was like, "We're done."

VEGA: I was like, I don't know what to do. We're stuck. It's crazy because then I found where we needed to go with the rope, it finally hit me, and I was like, this is just a distraction! I was just so mad. It was such a bummer back in the car, back at the hotel, I was butt hurt, I'm not going to lie.

Do you think Love Island prepared you for The Challenge better or worse compared to the other reality shows?

VEGA: I feel like everybody was equal in a way because they didn't know what to expect.

VAZQUEZ: No, I keep saying Survivor and Big Brother are built different. [Laughs] We just had to fall in love. But I definitely do think that Love Island, we were underdogs. We have a lot of heart.

What was your biggest regret from your time on the show?

VAZQUEZ: I don't think I have any regrets. I maybe would have done a little bit more trying to be strategic but even then, it's not really my vibe. I went in hoping for the best, I prepared, because all the alliances talk, that scares me. I don't know, I would have maybe tried a little harder to get into that zone. But in reality, there's not really any regrets. I had so much fun.

VEGA: I just wish I had a more political presence. I personally could have talked our way out of it, me and Cely going into elimination. I could have just bashed somebody else. I would have made some big lie. But no regrets. We were the first ones out. But hey, the first one out like Johnny Bananas who ended winning. He's the seven-time Challenge champion! Once you play, you learn the game, you know how to move moving forward.

VAZQUEZ: Y'all messed up sending us home first.

VEGA: Because now, we're the students to the game.

Does that mean you want to return to The Challenge, either for another season on CBS or even on the main MTV franchise?

VAZQUEZ: Definitely.

VEGA: Never say never.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

