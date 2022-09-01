"I never trusted Desi just because how she played her game kind of came off as shady, moving under the radar," [SPOILER] says.

The Challenge: USA eliminated player reveals the unseen conversation that led to her exit

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Wednesday's episode of The Challenge: USA.

Cashay Proudfoot doesn't have any bad blood after her exit from The Challenge: USA — but she is bringing the tea about one untrustworthy player.

The Love Island alum was thrown into elimination against Survivor's Sarah Lacina by Survivor alums Danny McCray and Desi Williams in this week's episode, and was promptly sent packing. Now Proudfoot is ready to spill on why she wasn't surprised that Williams turned on her so easily, despite them being in the Fab Five alliance together.

"I never trusted Desi just because how she played her game kind of came off as shady, moving under the radar — I just never trusted her because I never knew where she stood with even her own show, the Survivor people," Proudfoot tells EW. "I was never working with her but I thought there was a mutual understanding, we're all going to work together to get Alyssa [Lopez] or Angela [Rummans] in. But in the back of my mind, since I didn't trust her and I knew that Danny looks at me as a weak competitor, I knew that there was a high chance that I was going to go in."

Cashay Proudfoot on 'The Challenge: USA' Cashay Proudfoot on 'The Challenge: USA' | Credit: Jonne Roriz/CBS

But something viewers didn't see in the episode was a conversation that ultimately led to Proudfoot's downfall. "Angela, myself, and Alyssa were all talking one night, and they were saying that they would throw in Desi if they got the chance," Proudfoot says, adding that she pretended to agree with them even though she didn't mean it. "I was like, 'Yeah, oh my God, me too' — I was going to throw in Angela, but I wasn't going to tell her, 'I would throw you in.' Never would I ever. But then later they told [Desi], which bit me in the ass even though that was something that I wouldn't have done."

At least Proudfoot wasn't blindsided when she was thrown into the elimination: She reveals that McCray and Williams let her know in advance she'd be going against Lacina, but the rest of the Fab Five couldn't believe Williams was going against her own ally. "The four of us said to Desi, 'What are you doing?!'" Proudfoot recalls. "I was like, at the end of the day I feel like Desi is going to stick with us. And obviously that wasn't the case because I think she just fed into what Danny wanted. And then I also think she was like, 'It doesn't hurt my game either way.'"

Proudfoot knows that her elimination could have been avoided if the Fab Five had worked together better during the daily challenge, like Lopez and Rummans did to successfully sabotage Lacina.

"I think the edit made the Fab Five look like we were just some intense alliance, and it was not the case," she admits. "If we were going to execute that plan, I wish we could have done it in a better way. There wasn't one person that was like, 'You're going to win, us four are going to put all our blocks on this one person.' It was more like, 'What are we doing? Where should I put this? Are you good? Where should I go?' There was never a set plan for us. And then there also wasn't a set plan of just fend for yourself."

Enzo Palumbo, Domenick Abbate, Cayla Platt, Danny McCray, and Angela Rummans on 'The Challenge: USA' Enzo Palumbo, Domenick Abbate, Cayla Platt, Danny McCray, and Angela Rummans on 'The Challenge: USA' | Credit: Jonne Roriz/CBS

During the challenge, Proudfoot was focusing on trying to get the win for herself because she believed she had a good chance. But she also acknowledges that allowed for Lopez and Rummans to get the advantage despite being down in numbers. "It was just messy," Proudfoot says. "So I wish it was more we talked [about] how to plan. Obviously I feel like if there was a plan, we easily — I mean, we have the numbers."

Despite how the editing made it seem, Proudfoot says the Fab Five "absolutely did" work together later during the challenge, but it was too little, too late by that point. "It was always, I'm going to help Sarah but not completely neglect myself, because I knew I could have won," she says. "But I was like, 'Let me just stay in this longer and help Sarah.' She was like, 'Hey, put your blocks over here.' I did extra laps to get more pieces to help her block, but I feel like the reason why we didn't get it done is because some people were putting their blocks on Alyssa and some people were putting their blocks on Angela, but it was like one of those things where we all have to take our blocks and put them on one mat. That's just something that we didn't talk about to get done."

Watch the video above to see what else Proudfoot has to say about her elimination loss, why she thinks The Challenge just isn't for her, whether she'd return in the future, what fans didn't get to see this season, and more.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

