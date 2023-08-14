"At this point, I'm over the social game. I don't care. I just want to win. So send me down there, but I'm going to come back," [SPOILER] tells EW.

The Challenge: USA 2's first eliminated player wants her 'redemption arc'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the two-part season premiere of The Challenge: USA 2.

Big Brother alum Ameerah Jones didn't last long on The Challenge: USA 2, but she's not ready to give up just yet.

After being sent into the first elimination of the season, she lost against Michele Fitzgerald and became the first player sent home. And after an early blindside sent her packing on Big Brother last year, she's getting all too familiar with shocking, sudden exits. "I'm kind of getting used to going out early, so it is not as bad this time as it was last time," Jones tells EW. "But I feel good with the way that I performed. I tried the best I could, so I don't feel let down or anything."

Below, Jones breaks down what led to her exit, how she's planning to change her gameplay moving forward if she's invited back, and more.

THE CHALLENGE: USA Ameerah Jones | Credit: Jonne Roriz/Paramount

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Did you suspect you were being targeted right away, or was it a surprise in the moment?

AMEERAH JONES: Oh, it was a surprise. We had already been talking about taking out the vets/the legends first. And so I'm like, "It's Amanda." I knew that they were going to target Green, they're going to go for the vets, so I should be in the clear. You literally can see when Alyssa Snider came and told me before anybody, before I even saw my ball, because she's my friend and she wanted to be the first one. I was like, "You've got to be kidding me." I was very upset. I was shocked.

Who are you most upset with when it came to how you ended up in the first elimination?

Both the Alyssas let me know that it was Tori running things over there, so I knew that she was going to target the rookies. So here I am. I'm upset with the Blue team, minus the Alyssas. Particularly the rookies because I'm like, "Come on, guys, rookies strong!" But it was so quick. I can't really be super mad at anybody.

The rookies did manage to band together by the second elimination to target the vets, but it was just too late for you. How did that feel seeing the plan succeed after you were the first casualty?

I was so proud. I love the Green team. They had my back through this, and that was literally what I wanted to happen from the beginning.

Were you happy Michele was your opponent? How did you feel going into that elimination?

I mean, it was Michele or Desi, and both are amazing competitors. I really didn't want to go against either of them, let's be honest here. If I had to choose one, it'd be Michele. I was nervous regardless of who I had to go against.

What was it like competing in that elimination?

Freezing cold. I don't even think you can tell how cold it is. It was 30 degrees or something, and then the water was ice-cold. After the sixth round of me being dunked, I'm coughing and choking because I can't breathe because it's just so cold and then I'm also out of breath.

Did you know how close it was in the moment?

I was focusing on my [pool]. Maybe every four rounds I would glance over and it looked that close the entire time. I was hearing Bananas cheer for Michele, and he was telling her, "Don't hold your nose." Everything that he was telling her not to do, I already wasn't doing. So I was like, "Okay, maybe I'm doing good. Maybe I got this." And then at the very end, after the last round, I looked over again, I'm like, "Dang, we are really even."

When TJ announced you lost by only a few balls, what went through your mind?

I was super disappointed in myself, even though I gave it my all. If I could have just done what, one more scoop? I could have won this thing. I was really upset, I was really sad, but I was also content with the fact that I stayed level with this Survivor champion. I felt pretty good about that.

After being blindsided on Big Brother, how did you approach coming into The Challenge?

I had a hard time. I was probably going to have a hard time trusting anybody. I really went in there knowing that people were going to be lying to me. Anytime I saw anybody whispering, I'm pocketing that. I'm taking notes of everything. A lot of times within Big Brother, I thought that some people I was close with or aligned with, they didn't have my back, so that was my whole thing this time. Who can I actually trust?

What were some of the biggest lessons you took away from your experience on The Challenge?

I was feeling very bad about myself when I went down there to compete and my confidence could have been a lot higher. I wish that I would have been a lot more confident going in and also more positive. My feelings were hurt but I wish I would have went in there and been like, "I'm about to go win this thing."

Would you want to return for future seasons of The Challenge?

Absolutely. When does my redemption arc come? I'm waiting for it. Any day now, please.

What does your redemption arc look like? How are you going to change up your gameplay?

I'm going to win eliminations. I think that's all it comes down to. At this point, I'm over the social game. I don't care. I just want to win. So send me down there, but I'm going to come back.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Challenge: USA season 2 airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: