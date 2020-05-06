The Challenge: Total Madness exclusive clip reveals why Kailah regrets cheating with Bear

The relationsh-- is about to hit the fan on The Challenge: Total Madness.

Last week, Kailah thought she was being sneaky when she made out with Bear, effectively cheating on her boyfriend of three years who is waiting for her back home. Bear had been persistently flirting with her ever since he met her in the premiere, and it only took five episodes for him to wear Kailah down. After a night out drinking, the two found themselves brushing their teeth in the bathroom alone — and decided to act on their flirtations, thinking there weren't any cameras catching them in the act.

Of course, this is reality TV, so there were tons of hidden cameras that recorded the entire makeout session on tape. EW has your exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode, "Love Will Tear Us Apart," which shows just how much Kailah is going to regret cheating on her boyfriend with whom Wes calls "the literal biggest f---boy in the world."

In The Challenge house, gossip spreads fast. Bear is the biggest gossip/gloater of them all, so the rest of the guys are going to find out immediately about his bathroom affair. Naturally, Bananas and Wes do what they do best and stir the pot, playing a prank on Kailah by turning Bear's bed into a romantic spot for the two of them. But they take things one step too far, involving photos of Kailah's boyfriend (who still has no idea what's happening).

Check out the exclusive clip above now to see her reaction.

The Challenge: Total Madness airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

