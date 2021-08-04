Plus, check out which players are hooking up — and who's fighting — in the new season 37 trailer.

Watch the vets turn on each other in The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies super trailer

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies super trailer is here, and it's got so many jaw-dropping reveals that we honestly don't know where to start!

Let's begin with the bad news. The veterans are outnumbered by the rookies on this season of The Challenge, so it would make sense for the vets to team up and work together to survive — if only they could put aside their combined decades of drama. And we all know they can't do that. But the three minutes of jam-packed footage shows the vets turning on each other, which is not great considering how formidable and unintimidated all these international rookies are. "I think the name of this game is survival," CT Tamburello says at the start of the trailer. "The veteran alliance is a very fragile one," Kyle Christie adds, as footage rolls of Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat getting into a physical fight. So much for that Big Brother alliance, huh?

Now let's move on to some good news — at least, it's good news for the fans who were missing all the hookup drama last season on The Challenge: Double Agents. The super trailer promises a lot more romantic intrigue this time around, with footage showing Fessy and Amanda Garcia making out, Survivor winner Michele Fitzgerald and Survivor: Romania's Emanuel Neagu getting cozy, Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark kissing, and even Nelson Thomas and Ashley Mitchell hooking up! Things are getting steamy this season.

And the best news? The competition looks fiercer than ever, with the daily challenges at their most epic. Did you see that jet flipping upside down, and all those explosions?! But it also looks like more injuries may come into play, with Aneesa Ferreira shown in a lot of pain getting her arm wrapped up, Michele pushing through a swim with a bloody nose, and is that Survivor winner Tommy Sheehan laying flat on his back on some rocks, getting checked over by a medic? Yikes.

Check out the new super trailer below now:

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies premieres Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

