The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies eliminated player calls out CT: 'He is such a liar!'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Wednesday's episode of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies.

Hell hath no fury like a partner scorned. And Berna Canbeldek isn't holding anything back after getting eliminated from The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies.

After her friend Emy Alupei lied to her and stole her partner CT Tamburello, Canbeldek was shocked to discover later that Tamburello was in on that plan from the start. And after losing the elimination in this week's episode with her new partner, fellow rookie Hughie Maughan, she's ready to set the record straight on not only what happened with Alupei and Tamburello, but also her beef with Amber Borzotra.

Below, the German Survivor Turkey alum dives deep on her rookie Challenge season, why she says Tamburello is "such a liar," her relationship status with Nelson Thomas, and more.

The Challenge Berna Canbeldek on 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies' | Credit: MTV

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How are you feeling about how your season ended?

BERNA CANBELDEK: It's so sad because we almost won the daily. We were just so stressed out and the whole house literally were against me and happy if I lose. I felt it the whole day in the house. I knew everyone behind me standing on the stairs are happy that I'm gone. And one week before I was just blindsided by one person that I thought I can trust too, so it was pretty exhausting.

It did seem pretty emotionally exhausting for you at the end there.

They were never really on my side at all in this house, the whole time when I was there. I tried to shake it off because at first I knew it was not personal. First it was because of Nelson and other girls liked this guy, then later on they didn't like me because they thought that I'm a good competitor, so somewhere it was a compliment. But then it became personal because they tried to show me in a way that I'm not. They tried to act like I'm mean. It gets to your soul. I'm a kind person. I do believe in being nice to each other. As a rookie, I forgot that it's actually a game of strategy, acting like someone is this kind of way even though it's not really right, just to get her out. I took it very personal in the end. I wanted to win and go back into the house, but when I left it was okay I went home because it was so hard on my nerves. Of course I would love to prove them wrong and go back and kick ass, but I couldn't.

It looked like this elimination was geared toward your strengths, but Hughie struggled with it a lot. Do you blame him for the loss?

I would never blame someone if I see the person gave it their all. Hughie always gave it his all. It was just not his game at all. He is a strong competitor. He shocked us so much — he was the biggest underdog and underestimated person, so I was proud of him in our elimination because he tried. I remember he wants to give up much earlier. In the beginning, when we started the game, he told me he felt it's impossible for him, but he just kept on doing it. And he tried for me as well, and that's enough for me. I was never one second angry at him. I was just angry that it was a couple elimination like that, that we were on each other. Because if I had the chance to carry him somehow to the winning point, I would have, because it was my game. If I would have been alone, I would have rocked it. But at the same time I'm thinking it was the time for us to leave somehow, because the whole house really was against me. The energy was not on our side. Even before we went to the elimination, I think we lose even though I didn't know the game. It just was a feeling that we are going home.

the challenge Jeremiah and Priscilla vs. Hughie and Berna on 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

Were you disappointed Amber didn't nominate herself to compete with Jeremiah and you had to compete against Priscilla instead?

Priscilla is my girl and I never want to see her going against me. But in this game Amber would have won it as well, and then she would have thought that she won against me because I'm weaker than her. So I'm happy that she wasn't down there. We had just no chance because of Hughie. So I'm actually happy that Amber wasn't down there. She would have felt that she sent me home. Priscilla and Jeremiah were the most respectful because they were so kind when they won.

If you come back for another season, is there anyone you're targeting for revenge?

I do have those people in my mind. Of course I have two, three people for sure that I want to send home. I just want to show them that they were right to be scared about me and my abilities. But also I want to show I have a side of being a good alliance partner. I think in this season, the people who were against me were because they thought I wouldn't work well in an alliance or something. I'm actually a really loyal, good alliance partner, but nobody ever took me in any kind of alliance. No one talked to me about anything like that. I was like a lonely fighter by myself. When CT also blindsided me as my partner, I felt like, "Wow, I was, the whole time, alone." So when I go back I will try to go for more strategy and social gaming, because my sports side is strong [already] but I think my social game has to get stronger. I am a good person with people, but I have to work on showing them that.

What is your relationship with Emy like now, after the season ended? Have you talked at all?

When I was eliminated, literally in the hotel I was so angry. I couldn't process it for weeks. Emy shocked me because she's lying to my face. But she did a lot of bad and not right things to others as well in the house, so it fit her. But CT on the other hand, it was the biggest shock in my life because I talked to him about what he did to Big T last season. I've heard that he hurt her a lot, so I talked about it with him that if he ever wants to change his partner he can talk to me about that, and I will be fine with that. I'm a strong competitor, I don't really need CT. But he was lying to me as well, not just Emy. He lied to my face that he didn't know anything about this plan, that he would never like Emy as a partner, and literally told me about other people's stuff that he now suddenly is so close to. I don't know what happened. Maybe it was strategy, but it was a shocker for me.

So Emy, we didn't talk for a long time after the show. Recently we start to talk. I reached out to her because on Twitter she's tried to do some random hate again. I went private on WhatsApp and I was like, "Hey, girl, you did me wrong. Don't even try to act like you have any kind of right to hate on me now. People don't know how much of a big sister I was for you, but you know, and you should behave." So now we are on better terms, but I told her if I ever come back, don't get a shock if I want to pay back my way, not by lying. If I ever get power, I will put you down there. I will come for her because she played me wrong. And if I have a chance to put CT somewhere, I would.

So you want revenge on CT too? Have you spoken with him since the season ended?

People always ask me who surprised me the most. Until I saw CT talking in interviews about me like that, I was saying other names. But he's the worst of all of them. I know it's a game, and I know everyone has their strategy, whatever. I'm fine with that, and I'm cool that the vets made the alliance against the rookies. But in this game you spend the most time with your partner, you talk a lot about private stuff, about the strategy, about everything. I trusted him so much about my private life, he talked to me about his private life, so I really felt a kind of love towards him as a person, like his daughter. I always told him, "You're like my Challenge father. I really do like you so much as a person, and I think the people here don't really know how great of a person you are if you are this kind of person." So he wanted to have another partner? Whatever. I'm okay with that. But I'm not okay with him playing me like, "I saw red flags with Berna." It's shady. I was a great partner to you, that is what you told me. Why would you now change it for some interview? I was so shocked when I saw him talk about me.

I remember the night when Emy took away CT. The next morning I wrote a letter for CT, but I never had the balls to give him the letter. In the letter it was my feelings, that I'm fine that he want to do this with Emy but it's just shocking and really getting into my soul how bad of a liar he is and how he plays a dirty game. He is such a liar! I know people will say, "Berna, it's called Spies, Lies and Allies," and yeah that's the game part, but then at the same time, we were partners. I never talked to CT after that. He's also not easy to get on social media. I still congratulate him when he had birthday because I think somewhere inside he's a great person. But he really broke my heart. He can at least to his partner be truthful like, "I need to change partners because you are too much drama for others and I don't need drama." And I would understand, but his way was not the right way.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies' | Credit: MTV

It's understandable why you have a vendetta against Emy and CT, but where did your issue with Amber come from? How did that even start?

This is so weird because Amber and me, we never had a proper fight or talk about that we don't like each other. It just happened. In this house, sometimes one little thing that is not really important can become a bigger thing when you get too much with your head into it, and for Amber and me it was like that. First of all when Amber came in the house, a lot of people talked about that she's fake, even people who were in the final with her [last season] talked not really nice about her, that she did nothing in her winning season. So we rookies, we heard those gossips and talks about this girl, so somewhere it brainwashed us a little.

But then we were trying to have a fresh mind and be open, and I said that I'm open to know her. She literally came every day to me and Nelson and told us how loyal she is or she was crying about other people. Then she was like doing too much to tell me that she's loyal, and it was kind of annoying after a while. I was like, "Girl, I don't even think that you're not loyal or whatever. We will see." And then when the fight started with Fessy, I saw some things and I felt some things, and I mean, it's all about gut sometimes. And guts can be wrong sometimes, but in this moment I just felt this girl is toxic. She just put more fire into Josh and Fessy's fight, and I didn't like this. It was just so messy.

And she tried so hard to say how crazy her rookie season was and she did "the most," she's the most loyal in the house. When I talked about my elimination, how hard it was, she said, "You have no idea how hard mine was." She always has "the most hard." After a while I don't want to be around this girl, so I started avoiding her. I never made her feel bad until Fessy had to go home, Esther had to go down there, and then I started to open my mouth to Kaycee, like, this fight was four people. Three of them paid for it, why wouldn't she pay for it? And they took it totally wrong and twist my words. So she hated me, I don't really like her, and we never had a talk.

When we are out of it, she wrote me on Instagram, a DM. I replied. And now we want to talk one day on the phone. Maybe we will get along, maybe not. But I wish her well. I never, ever had hate for her in my heart, I just couldn't stand her for a long time. She was so extra, and this was too much for me.

Did you continue your relationship with Nelson after the season ended?

[Laughs] Nelson was my angel and devil in the house. It just happened, he saw me and he was like, "Well, who are you?" And I was like, "No! No flirting." And he just was after me all the time that I was like, it feels great, until I knew that he had other girls looking for him. I never knew it before so the drama started. So somewhere the drama started because of Nelson for me. But at the same time, he never let me down. He could have run away and be like, "This is too much drama." He stood with me. He talked to the girls. He had my back. He gave me a good time because nobody really was with me in the house. Nobody really spent time with me but Nelson or Esther. So I was really happy to have him around.

When I was eliminated, I cried a lot of weeks that I can't see Nelson anymore because I was so used to him. So once the show ended we saw each other in Ibiza and we just felt outside [the show] we're not so good together as a couple. We were dreaming to be a couple and be together because it was not just a flirt and hanging-around thing. We literally thought we will end up together forever, because we really liked each other. But when we were out in the real world, it's not really working. It was a shocker. I really wanted to end up with him because I was so in love with him. It was a hard time when I realized that he isn't really maybe the exact same person like in the house. I was a little bit disappointed and angry in the beginning because I think, "Did he fake this all?" But I understand him now. He's just a free spirit and different person. Now we are friends, we are cool.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies' | Credit: MTV

Do you have any regrets about how you played this season?

I think there was a little bit of strategy mistakes, for sure. But how will a rookie know? These vets are just crazy-good in this game, so they know exactly how to do the strategy, how to manipulate and wash brain and say the right things at the right time. The one thing I would have done differently when I see it now is when I won my first elimination, I should have changed my partner. If I would have think a little better, "Of course everyone would have taken CT from me one day anyways," so it was stupid to stay with CT. If I would have chosen Nelson back then, we would have been great in dailies and also we will be more in the background because we're together anyways. But I didn't want to disappoint CT because he told me, "If you go down there, please take me back." So I thought, he wants me. He literally liked me so much. Somebody told him something, this is for sure. He wasn't the one who came to the idea of changing me. I'm sure about that.

Who do think that was?

Oh yeah, Devin, I think. Devin was the leader. Maybe he went to CT like, "Berna and you are a great partnership but this girl will never listen to us because she has her own mind, and you will go down with her if you stay with her. And Emy, she's listening to us. Don't you want to be with Emy? Because like that, you can go far." And of course CT just thinks about winning, so it made sense for him. Devin pushed Emy away from him as a partner. I've heard that actually like Kyle or Devin, nobody wanted to have Emy as a partner, but they didn't want to lose her because she was a good person to manipulate.

