The Challenge season 39 is going to look extremely different.

MTV's long-running reality competition series is changing things up with The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion. Just like the title says, the new season features a cast of 24 players who have never won before. These "contenders" will battle it out for their first-ever championship title as their mental and physical limits will be pushed further than ever.

But just because the season's cast is made up entirely of non-winners, they'll still have to beat the best to be the best. Legendary Challenge champs CT Tamburello, Cara Maria Sorbello, Jordan Wiseley, Darrell Taylor, Laurel Stucky, Tori Deal, Brad Fiorenza, Devin Walker, Kaycee Clark, and Kaz Crossley will return in surprise elimination appearances throughout the season. However, unlike in season 32's Final Reckoning, the champions are only there to compete in eliminations against the contenders and will not get to earn their way into the game if they win.

Here's the full list of contenders competing in season 39:

Jessica Brody

Berna Canbeldek

Ed Eason

Big T Fazakerley

Michele Fitzgerald

Asaf Goren

Horacio Gutiérrez

Callum Izzard

Moriah Jadea

Jujuy Jiménez

Olivia Kaiser

Corey Lay

James Lock

Nurys Mateo

Hughie Maughan

Emanuel Neagu

Chauncey Palmer

Melissa Reeves

Ravyn Rochelle

Colleen Schneider

Jay Starrett

Ciarran Stott

Kyland Young

Zara Zoffany

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion premieres Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. A launch special featuring an exclusive sneak peek at the cast, The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion: Countdown Begins, will air in the same time slot Wednesday, Oct. 18.

