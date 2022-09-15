MTV is taking back The Challenge!

After multiple spin-off seasons of All Stars on Paramount+ and The Challenge: USA on CBS, the original flagship is finally returning with season 38 (premiering Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT), and it's got an all-new theme but also plenty of returning fan-favorites and the villains you love to hate.

Season 38 is The Challenge: Ride or Dies, and it's bringing back a group of vets who were allowed to pick their own partner for the season. In the same vein as Bloodlines, their partners are their loved ones, but they don't have to be blood relations this time. From best friends to spouses to family, all kinds of seemingly unbreakable bonds will be put to the ultimate test as they fight for their share of a million dollars.

But the real drama comes from who made this season's cast list, because among the teams are multiple different exes and enemies, as well as the long-awaited return by a few of the most iconic Challenge vets to ever play the game. Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio is back for his first time back since his history-making seventh win on Total Madness. Laurel Stucky makes her long-awaited return after her embarrassing elimination blunder on War of the Worlds 2. Jordan Wiseley, Darrell Taylor, and Veronica Portillo are all back on the main franchise after their time on All Stars 3, making this the first season that Wiseley and his ex-fiancée Tori Deal are onscreen together since their very public breakup. Amber "B" Borzotra is back after winning Double Agents. Even Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran is back! This lineup is absolutely stacked.

the challenge 38 'The Challenge' reveals season 38 'Ride or Dies' partner theme and cast | Credit: mtv

Check out the full cast (and their partners) below:

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio

Nany Gonzalez

Jordan Wiseley

Aneesa Ferreira

Darrell Taylor

Veronica Portillo

Kaycee Clark

Kenny Clark

Amber Borzotra

Chauncey Palmer

Nam Vo

Emmy Russ

Tori Deal

Devin Walker

Fessy Shaffaat

Moriah Jadea

Laurel Stucky

Jakk Maddox

Kailah Bird

Sam Bird

Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran

Tamara Alfaro

Nelson Thomas

Nurys Mateo

Jay Starrett

Michele Fitzgerald

Horacio Gutierrez

Olivia Kaiser

Kim Traenka

Colleen Schneider

Johnny Middlebrooks

Ravyn Rochelle

Tommy Bracco

Analyse Talavera

Plus check out the first trailer for season 38, filled with all kinds of action and shocking fights, below:

If that's not enough Challenge content for you, have no fear — the next month is going to be a good one for superfans. From the release of the official MTV book How to Win at The Challenge and Life (written by me!), which comes out Oct. 25 (available for preorder now here), and the first-ever documentary series The Challenge: Untold History which premieres Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, there's no shortage of Challenge-related things to enjoy.

It's a great time to be a Challenge fan.

