The Challenge reveals season 38 Ride or Dies partner theme and cast

The next installment of MTV's long-running franchise premieres Oct. 12.
By Sydney Bucksbaum September 15, 2022 at 03:30 PM EDT
The Challenge

MTV is taking back The Challenge!

After multiple spin-off seasons of All Stars on Paramount+ and The Challenge: USA on CBS, the original flagship is finally returning with season 38 (premiering Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT), and it's got an all-new theme but also plenty of returning fan-favorites and the villains you love to hate.

Season 38 is The Challenge: Ride or Dies, and it's bringing back a group of vets who were allowed to pick their own partner for the season. In the same vein as Bloodlines, their partners are their loved ones, but they don't have to be blood relations this time. From best friends to spouses to family, all kinds of seemingly unbreakable bonds will be put to the ultimate test as they fight for their share of a million dollars.

But the real drama comes from who made this season's cast list, because among the teams are multiple different exes and enemies, as well as the long-awaited return by a few of the most iconic Challenge vets to ever play the game. Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio is back for his first time back since his history-making seventh win on Total Madness. Laurel Stucky makes her long-awaited return after her embarrassing elimination blunder on War of the Worlds 2. Jordan Wiseley, Darrell Taylor, and Veronica Portillo are all back on the main franchise after their time on All Stars 3, making this the first season that Wiseley and his ex-fiancée Tori Deal are onscreen together since their very public breakup. Amber "B" Borzotra is back after winning Double Agents. Even Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran is back! This lineup is absolutely stacked.

'The Challenge' reveals season 38 'Ride or Dies' partner theme and cast
| Credit: mtv

Check out the full cast (and their partners) below:

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio
Nany Gonzalez

Jordan Wiseley
Aneesa Ferreira

Darrell Taylor
Veronica Portillo

Kaycee Clark
Kenny Clark

Amber Borzotra
Chauncey Palmer

Nam Vo
Emmy Russ

Tori Deal
Devin Walker

Fessy Shaffaat
Moriah Jadea

Laurel Stucky
Jakk Maddox

Kailah Bird
Sam Bird

Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran
Tamara Alfaro

Nelson Thomas
Nurys Mateo

Jay Starrett
Michele Fitzgerald

Horacio Gutierrez
Olivia Kaiser

Kim Traenka
Colleen Schneider

Johnny Middlebrooks
Ravyn Rochelle

Tommy Bracco
Analyse Talavera

Plus check out the first trailer for season 38, filled with all kinds of action and shocking fights, below:

If that's not enough Challenge content for you, have no fear — the next month is going to be a good one for superfans. From the release of the official MTV book How to Win at The Challenge and Life (written by me!), which comes out Oct. 25 (available for preorder now here), and the first-ever documentary series The Challenge: Untold History which premieres Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, there's no shortage of Challenge-related things to enjoy.

It's a great time to be a Challenge fan.

