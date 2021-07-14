MTV announces The Challenge season 37 cast list, theme, and premiere date

Watch the first trailer for The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies now.

The Challenge Close this dialog window Streaming Options

A new season of The Challenge has been activated, and the spy theme from Double Agents is back.

On Wednesday, MTV announced the new theme, cast list, and premiere date for season 37. The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies will premiere on Wednesday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT (with a sneak peek episode airing Monday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT).

The Challenge season 37 cast 'The Challenge' season 37 cast | Credit: mtv

The new 19-episode season was shot in Croatia. Last season was played in teams of two, but EW has confirmed that while this season begins with U.S. players/"agents" partnered up with international agents, the game will evolve as the season goes on. And the prize money is still a jaw-dropping million dollars.

The 34-person cast list includes 19 new players from other reality shows and only 15 returning veterans. Notable returnees include last season's winner CT Tamburello (his partner Amber Borzotra is not on the list, but she does show up in the trailer below) as well as Fessy Shafaat, who quit in the final; his partner Kaycee Clark, who didn't quit the final despite suffering a major leg injury; Aneesa Ferreira, who competed on both Double Agents and All Stars in a short time span; and pot-stirrer Amanda Garcia, who hasn't competed since War of the Worlds. As for the rookies, multiple different winners of Survivor are promising competitors to keep an eye on.

Check out the full cast list and first trailer below:

Veterans:

Tori Deal

Nany Gonzalez

Aneesa Ferreira

Ashley Mitchell

Kaycee Clark

Amanda Garcia

Big T

Nelson Thomas

Cory Wharton

Josh Martinez

Kyle Christie

Fessy Shafaat

CT Tamburello

Devin Walker

Nam Vo

Rookies:

Michael Bradshaw (Survivor)

Michele Fitzgerald (Survivor)

Tacha Akide (Big Brother Nigeria)

Emy Alupei (Survivor: Romania)

Berna Canbeldek (Survivor: Turkey)

Priscilla Anyabu (Love Island U.S.)

Tracy Candela (Love Island Germany)

Bettina Buchanan (Paradise Hotel Sweden)

Esther Agunbiade (Big Brother Nigeria)

Lauren Coogan (Love Island U.S.)

Corey Lay (12 Dates of Christmas)

Jeremiah White (Love Island U.S.)

Tommy Sheenan (Survivor)

Gabo Szabo (Warsaw Shore, Celeb Get Me Out of Here Hungary)

Hughie Maughan (Big Brother U.K., Dancing With the Stars U.K.)

Emmanuel Neagu (Survivor: Romania)

Logan Sampedro (Survivor: Spain)

Kelz Dyke (Too Hot to Handle U.K.)

Renan Hellemans (Ex on the Beach Double Dutch Belgium)

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: