The Challenge reveals season 35 cast for 'Total Madness'

Image zoom Riccardo Giardina/MTV

It's Challenge time again, baby!

MTV's long-running franchise is finally coming back for its 35th season, titled Total Madness, and now we know which veterans and rookies will be battling it out for the $1 million cash prize. And here's even more good news: this season will once again feature 90-minute episodes every week, meaning fans are going to get as much action and drama per episode as last season's War of the Worlds 2.

Plus The Challenge: Total Madness is taking the game back to a solo format, so say goodbye to the frustrating team dynamics that peppered last season. This time, all 28 players are in it for themselves. And with some of the franchise's most diabolical, backstabbing, power players returning, we're definitely in for some fireworks.

Some notable cast list inclusions are last season's winners CT, Jordan, Dee, and Rogan (plus Tori), along with the return of some Team Young Buck members, a.k.a. Cory and Nelson, and last season's impressive Brit rookies Jennifer and Big T. There are also the usual suspects like Bananas, Wes, Nany, Kyle, Josh, Ashley, and Bear, but returning after taking a few seasons off are Aneesa, Jenna, Kailah, Mattie, and Melissa.

Check out the full cast list including all the new rookies below now:

VETERANS:

Ashley Mitchell – 7th Challenge

Aneesa Ferreira – 13th Challenge

Cory Wharton – 7th Challenge

CT Tamburello – 17th Challenge

Dee Nguyen – 3rd Challenge

Kyle Christie – 5th Challenges

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio – 20th Challenge

Jenna Compono – 8th Challenge

Jennifer West – 2nd Challenge

Josh Martinez – 3rd Challenge

Jordan Wisely – 6th Challenge

Kailah Casillas – 5th Challenge

Mattie Breaux – 2nd Challenge

Melissa Reeves – 3rd Challenge

Nelson Thomas – 6th Challenge

Nany Gonzalez – 9th Challenge

Rogan O’Connor – 3rd Challenge

Stephen Bear – 3rd Challenge

Tori Deal – 4th Challenge

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley – 2nd Challenge

Wes Bergmann – 13th Challenge

ROOKIES:

Asaf Goren (Big Brother Israel, So You Think You Can Dance)

Bayleigh Dayton (Big Brother)

Christopher Jordan "Swaggy C" Williams (Big Brother)

Kaycee Clark (Big Brother)

Faysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat (Big Brother, American Ninja Warrior)

Jay Starrett (Survivor)

Jennifer Lee (Amazing Race)

The Challenge: Total Madness premieres Wednesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Related content: